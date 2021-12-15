ODOT and PBOT use ‘dress rehearsal’ for winter cover





Winter weather forecast for parts of Oregon over the next few days

PORTLAND, Oregon (KOIN) – Winter has arrived in Oregon with snow in the high altitudes and threats of snow in the Willamette Valley. The icy conditions prompted some school districts to start classes late Tuesday morning, while on the roadway, several accidents were reported on highways and major highways, causing traffic delays. Winter weather warnings in effect around Oregon, SW Washington

The Oregon Department of Transportation has trucks in all areas and is well prepared to deal with whatever Mother Nature throws in Oregon. “You were getting ready to put de-icer on the roads, but you don’t want to do it when it’s raining,” said ODOT’s Don Hamilton. “We have de-icing trucks on the roads looking for spots. These would be in the West Hills, that’s where it would be cold and freezing. But when they start to defrost depends on the forecast. ODOT – TripCheck

PBOT – Winter Weather Basics Hamilton said they also had sand for the roads and plows on hand. An ODOT road maintenance sign, December 14, 2021 (KOIN) “We were well endowed right now for what we need. If we are affected by a major ice and snow event, we will likely have to seek additional help from other state maintenance crews, ”he told KOIN 6 News. Even though ODOT is understaffed, Hamilton said he is in good shape at the moment. “If we have more problems, get more help from maintenance yards across the state.” In Portland, PBOT’s John Brady said it was “a nice sort of dress rehearsal” for what winter could bring in the months to come. “Last night we brought out our salt teams. They were putting on salt, ”Brady said. Like ODOT, PBOT focuses on the higher elevations, places above 500 feet such as the West Hills. “Due to the timing, normally the shift change is at 6 am, we’ll be bringing in the salt crews at 3 am so they can drop it off before the morning commute,” Brady said. And at this time, PBOT is not calling for additional crews. Stay with KOIN 6 News for all the latest weather information.

