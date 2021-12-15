Fashion
Americans lost two great men to Bob Dole and Colin Powell | Opinion
Americans have witnessed the deaths of two particularly important leaders in the later months of this year. Old Senator Bob Dole has passed away this month, and retired general and former secretary of state Colin Powell end of October.
Both embodied commitment to public service, effective leadership and a tenacious determination to overcome significant obstacles. Every man has demonstrated his willingness to operate pragmatically to get results.
Each has experienced severe political setbacks. The electorate rejected and rewarded the senator. Colleagues in the administration, operating more privately, undermined the dedicated military officer.
Together, these two exceptional men offer fascinating similarities and contrasts. Both served with dedication in the military.
Each served in a combat theater. Each overcame their injuries and continued on, to achieve impressive success.
As a child in an agricultural region of Kansas, young Robert Dole experienced the physical and economic devastation of the Great Depression. Dust storms in the 1930s destroyed crops, punishing families already injured by the national and global economic collapse that began in 1929.
The Dole family moved into the basement of their house. They rented out the residential part upstairs to provide essential income.
A gifted athlete, young Bob Dole learned basketball, football and track and field in high school in his hometown of Russell, Kansas. He hoped to become a surgeon.
The Second World War intervened.
Dole became an infantry officer in the United States Army, where he volunteered for the legendary 10e Mountain Division. In 1943, during the fighting in Italy, he exposed himself to German fire while rescuing a wounded comrade and was himself wounded.
Dole the exceptional athlete, also voted the most beautiful by his high school class, returned from the war largely paralyzed, locked in a plaster cast. He spent over three years in hospital, much of that time in surgery, struggling to recover from devastating injuries.
Dole entered the US Senate in 1969. He served for nearly three decades, growing from a conservative to a respected pragmatist who got things done.
In 1976, President Gerald Ford chose Dole as running mate. Doles’ abrasive style contributed to the defeat of the ticket by Democratic candidates Jimmy Carter and Walter Mondale.
Dole joked later, I went to get the chin strap myself. In 1996, after two previous failures, he obtained the Republican nomination for president. Bill Clinton won the election.
For Colin Powell, the US military was the vehicle at the top. He went from tactical combat unit leader in Vietnam, where he was wounded on two tours, to chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Along the way, he served as National Security Advisor to President Ronald Reagan. Powell is the first African American to hold these jobs, and others.
He spent four miserable years as Secretary of State during President George W. Bush’s first term. Growing political disagreements with Vice President Richard Cheney and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld led to isolation and eventual departure.
After retiring from the public service, Powell devoted himself to writing his serious and informative memoirs. He went to great lengths to launch Americas Promise, a youth service organization.
In the 1990s, a strong grassroots movement developed, promoting Powell to the presidency. This writer got involved to some extent. A wide range of people and professions have participated in this very genuine and genuine populist movement. Finally, for family reasons, he refused to follow this path.
Dole and Powell both overcame significant hurdles, economic and social, to serve at the top of our government. Greet them.
Learn more: Colin Powell, My American Journey
Arthur I. Cyr, the distinguished professor Clausen at the College of Carthage, is the author of After the cold war (NYU and Palgrave / Macmillan).
Sources
2/ https://www.deseret.com/opinion/2021/12/14/22836558/americans-colin-powell-bob-dole-two-great-men-who-served-their-country
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]