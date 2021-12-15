Americans lost two great men to Bob Dole and Colin Powell | Opinion

Americans have witnessed the deaths of two particularly important leaders in the later months of this year. Old Senator Bob Dole has passed away this month, and retired general and former secretary of state Colin Powell end of October.

Both embodied commitment to public service, effective leadership and a tenacious determination to overcome significant obstacles. Every man has demonstrated his willingness to operate pragmatically to get results.

Each has experienced severe political setbacks. The electorate rejected and rewarded the senator. Colleagues in the administration, operating more privately, undermined the dedicated military officer.

Together, these two exceptional men offer fascinating similarities and contrasts. Both served with dedication in the military.

Each served in a combat theater. Each overcame their injuries and continued on, to achieve impressive success.

As a child in an agricultural region of Kansas, young Robert Dole experienced the physical and economic devastation of the Great Depression. Dust storms in the 1930s destroyed crops, punishing families already injured by the national and global economic collapse that began in 1929.

The Dole family moved into the basement of their house. They rented out the residential part upstairs to provide essential income.

A gifted athlete, young Bob Dole learned basketball, football and track and field in high school in his hometown of Russell, Kansas. He hoped to become a surgeon.

The Second World War intervened.

Dole became an infantry officer in the United States Army, where he volunteered for the legendary 10e Mountain Division. In 1943, during the fighting in Italy, he exposed himself to German fire while rescuing a wounded comrade and was himself wounded.

Dole the exceptional athlete, also voted the most beautiful by his high school class, returned from the war largely paralyzed, locked in a plaster cast. He spent over three years in hospital, much of that time in surgery, struggling to recover from devastating injuries.

Dole entered the US Senate in 1969. He served for nearly three decades, growing from a conservative to a respected pragmatist who got things done.

In 1976, President Gerald Ford chose Dole as running mate. Doles’ abrasive style contributed to the defeat of the ticket by Democratic candidates Jimmy Carter and Walter Mondale.

Dole joked later, I went to get the chin strap myself. In 1996, after two previous failures, he obtained the Republican nomination for president. Bill Clinton won the election.

For Colin Powell, the US military was the vehicle at the top. He went from tactical combat unit leader in Vietnam, where he was wounded on two tours, to chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Along the way, he served as National Security Advisor to President Ronald Reagan. Powell is the first African American to hold these jobs, and others.

He spent four miserable years as Secretary of State during President George W. Bush’s first term. Growing political disagreements with Vice President Richard Cheney and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld led to isolation and eventual departure.

After retiring from the public service, Powell devoted himself to writing his serious and informative memoirs. He went to great lengths to launch Americas Promise, a youth service organization.

In the 1990s, a strong grassroots movement developed, promoting Powell to the presidency. This writer got involved to some extent. A wide range of people and professions have participated in this very genuine and genuine populist movement. Finally, for family reasons, he refused to follow this path.

Dole and Powell both overcame significant hurdles, economic and social, to serve at the top of our government. Greet them.

Learn more: Colin Powell, My American Journey

Arthur I. Cyr, the distinguished professor Clausen at the College of Carthage, is the author of After the cold war (NYU and Palgrave / Macmillan).