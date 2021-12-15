The list: the most important fashion news for December

“The list” is PAPERthe definitive recap of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we’ve hosted the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll below to see what’s in store for December.

Dries van Noten hosts live painting performance with Jason Burgess Photography: Trent Kendrick

For five days, artist Jason Burgess had his creativity free to paint directly on one of the walls of Dries van Noten’s flagship in Los Angeles. The painting performance is a continuation of the brand’s ongoing collaborations with young artists, first introduced when the store opened in October 2020. “I started by exploring the designer’s early work. and familiarize myself with its methodology, ”Burgess said of his process. . “Immediately it seemed to me that color, texture and pattern were crucial parts of his process. As I walked through the store, I also understood Dries’ vision of space as an active, breathable and experiential place. Jason Burgess’s painting is currently on display at Dries van Noten, The Big House, 451 N. La Cienega Blvd

Zara presents its high-end range ZARA ATELIER

Zara is launching a new category called ZARA ATELIER, a premium line that has its own dedicated design team and will consist of two limited edition collections per year. Each collection will be a tightly edited offering focused on a high artistic interpretation of an iconic wardrobe staple. The first is dedicated to the 01_The Coat Collection and includes a campaign by famous photographer Paolo Roversi. Available now on Zara.com

Fendi launches the basketball Match Courtesy of Fendi

The FENDI Match sneaker debuts in grained leather and super soft suede, featuring a thin FF logo with rounded edges giving it a vintage feel. The unisex low top sneaker has a sporty shape, available in a range of four colors. It is made of suede with leather details, terrycloth collar and laces and a vintage label on the tongue. Available now on FENDI.com now for Women’s and Men’s

UNO x Moncler Genius Courtesy of the UN

UNO recently launched its latest limited edition collaboration with luxury brand Moncler Genius. The new UNO deck is reimagined in the iconic yellow and black colors of Moncler Genius, drawing inspiration from the influence of fashion brands around the world. The cards feature sleek, minimalist designs inspired by major global cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, and Los Angeles. Available now for $ 25 at Mattel Creations

Jackson Wiederhoeft’s ready-to-wear debut

Since launching his eponymous brand just before Halloween in 2019, New York designer Jackson Wiederhoeft has become known for his theatrical and romantic clothes that are anything but conventional. That same spirit has spread to her first bridal line, which launched last year. Now the Thom Browne-alum debuts in ready-to-wear for fall 2022 while the pieces are closer to reality, the collection is still chock-full of corsets and delicate hand embroidery. A short film titled “Wiederhoeft Academy of Magical and Performing Arts” sees friends and muses like Teddy Quinlivan, West Dakota, Paperboy Prince and comedian Rachel Sennott show off the brand’s intricate dresses and colorful sweaters.

Stone Island launches the film ANNEX

Stone Island has combined the worlds of motocross and art with ANNEX, a group artwork installation on a motocross track on the outskirts of Miami. “By placing art on the motocross track, we are exhibiting pieces in an environment that is traditionally not a place for high art,” said curator Katja Horvat. “In doing so, we underline the influence of each of the works with a shift from aesthetics to thought. A film by director Thibaut Grevet celebrates the project and is his interpretation of the intersection between motocross and art.

Hommage Year It-Bag is now available in seven new handbag colors

Homage Year’s most coveted vegan leather bag, The Classic Ova Manifestation Bag, has launched seven new handbag colors ranging from grassy green and metallic sea foam to patent black. The drop features the very first polished vinyl bags and the latest iteration of its logo with embossed hardware. At just 22 years old, the wallet of Atlanta founder, Bronx, Atlanta resident Antoine Mannings sold out in two days, as a former Black Fashion Fairs AW21 Class student, and they’re sure. to leave quickly. The new bags are now exclusively available for pre-order on saksfifthavenue.com.

Les Benjamins Teams Up With Neil Raitt

Streetwear label Les Benjamins has teamed up with painter Neil Riatt for some classic silhouettes in a hand-painted all-over print motif inspired by Majorelle Gardens, Marrakech souks and more. The princes range from $ 50 to $ 60 for bobs and tote bags and up to the limited edition $ 1,000 silk shirt, shorts and dress exclusive to The Webster. The collections debuted with a pop-up in Miami during Art Basel this month. Available now on The Webster

Bottega Veneta opens store in SoHo, New York

Bottega Veneta has opened the doors of its new home in SoHo at 101 Greene St. The space includes custom seating by Kassl Editions, glass shelves and hanging rods produced by VetrereriaResanese, volcanic glaze mirror frames made by Italian artisans from the Saffi workshops and furniture made from bent aluminum by Vanderbke Andreu.

Olivia Rodrigo collaborates with CASETiFY for a one-year collection Courtesy

CASETiFY has announced that Olivia Rodrigo will be the company’s first-ever Brand Ambassador in a one-year partnership. In an exclusive collection by singer Drivers License, the Hardened Hearts collection takes references to the punk rock music Rodrigo loves and his debut album, Sour. Five customizable iPhone cases feature lyrics of brutal and good 4 u with teenage dreams juxtaposed feminine prints and edgy graphics. The collection drops on December 15 on casetify.com.

Ziwe and Neiman Marcus threw a great white elephant party Courtesy of Green Lit Pro

Petition for Ziwe to organize all the major holiday parties in the future. The stylish actress knows exactly how to get into the festive spirit as she perfectly demonstrated yesterday at the second edition of Neiman Marcus’ White Elephant Party. Streamed live from a private suite, Ziwe gave the virtual event tons of sparks and excitement while opening up the luxury retailer’s perfectly wrapped giveaways, which included a Balenciaga Croc Embossed Cash card holder and purse. Bottega Veneta bucket. Visit The magazine at Neiman Marcus for more gift ideas for the holidays

Eckhaus Latta launches the first line for children

This has been a huge year for fashionable babies, with luxury brands like Thom Browne and The Row all adding children’s clothing to their repertoire. The latest entrant is Eckhaus Latta, whose first children’s collection consists of nine styles in sizes 0 months to 5Toddler and features plenty of branded designs with features for little humans. The campaign features a cast of young stars at Zoe Latta’s Los Angeles home, each dancing to their favorite song. Available now on EckhausLatta.com

PatBo’s first sportswear line

PatBO enters the sportswear space with the launch of its first sports equipment. The Brazilian luxury brand’s first performance-based capsule is made from sustainable, recycled fabrics with moisture-wicking technology and features signature PatBO cutouts. Styles include jumpsuits, biker shorts, sweat jackets, and ultra-high waisted leggings, all priced between $ 128 and $ 178. Available now on PatBO.com

Ashish Calendar With House of Voltaire

Ashish, the brand known for its colorful glitter, is releasing a limited edition calendar with House of Voltaire, following on from its 2019 GAZE photography release. The images offer an exploration of queer desire across the seasons, overturning the pin calendar -up traditional. . “I wanted to create images of sexual joy, and the wall calendar format seemed perfect as an everyday object to remind us of the joy that our sexuality can bring us every day of the year,” said designer Ashish Gupta. . Available for pre-order on houseofvoltaire.org for 75

St. Germain x Anna Sui Tote Bag Courtesy of Saint-Germain

First seen on Anna Sui’s SS22 runway show in NYFW, the new St. Germain x Anna Sui tote bag features a blue and green floral crochet pattern and is designed to hold the brand’s 750ml bottle. elderflower liqueur. The tote includes a QR code that leads to the St. Germain page filled with cocktail recipes. “I hope people enjoy this collaboration, the design of the tote (and my Pear Social cocktail) as a finishing touch to their outfits and cocktails,” Sui said, “and that they improve their gatherings and giveaways. this season with the greatest pleasure. “ The St. Germain x Anna Sui Bottle Tote is available to order at ReserveBar for $ 220

Miron Crosby opens second store in Aspen