Durable sweatshirts and sweatpants to snuggle up this season

What something were grateful for on this vacation? The fact that sports and loungewear are fashionable, especially loose sweatpants and sweatshirts! I had no idea why it took so long for stretchy belts, fluffy lined pants and chunky sweatshirts to be all the rage, but we are SO here for that! If you’re looking for durable sweatpants and sweatshirts to buy this winter, look no further than this article!

When it comes to eco-friendly sweatpants and sweatshirts, Pact has no shortage of styles and colors! Our best combo of men’s and women’s tracksuit this season is the Essential Vintage Track Pants and the Essential Vintage Hoodie. Made from organic cotton and free from toxic chemicals, these garments use 81% less water than conventional cotton. Additionally, Pact is a fair trade partner, which means their products are made by employees who are paid fairly under safe working conditions.

Boody’s Downtime lounge pants are perfect for lounging in your spare time! These lightweight sweatpants are made from bamboo viscose which means they are breathable enough to be worn in warmer climates or by the fireside. It also means that they are environmentally friendly since the material comes from sustainable sources! Boody has many styles of sweatshirts to pair with these pants, as well as options for men.

Whether you’re always working from home or looking for something warm and cozy to put on when you come home from your shift, NOIZE has an incredible selection of durable sweatpants and sweatshirts for you to browse for. women and men. The clothes are made from a combination of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Don’t forget to take a look at other winter clothes from NOIZE, such as vegan wool, fur and leather coats. Use promotional code VEGOUT15 for 15% off your entire purchase!

If you are on board with the fashion of matching tracksuits, Softwear is for you! The clothing brand offers a wide variety of durable sweatpants, warm sweatshirts and sweat shorts that can be ordered in the same color or mixed and matched. In addition to classic solid colors, check out the Softwears tie-dye tracksuits! They are hand dyed, so no two products are the same.

Happy Earths products are vegan, non-toxic and shipped in zero waste packaging. But that’s not all! The brand goes even further by offsetting its carbon emissions and allowing customers to choose the cause to which part of their purchase is donated. For example, when you order the Give a Damn Earth Organic Fleece Sweatshirt, you can choose to plant 15 trees, avoid 150 pounds of carbon emissions, or clean up a pound of trash.

This eco-friendly and inclusive sportswear brand has a plethora of durable sweatpants and warm sweatshirts to rock this season! Our current obsession is the Tulipwood 50/50 half-zip sweatshirt paired with the classic Tulipwood 50/50 joggers. Both items are made from 50% recycled cotton from fabric scraps that would otherwise be thrown away and 50% organic cotton. When you’re ready to replace your clothes, be sure to send them back to Girlfriend Collective to recycle the material into another garment.

Need a complete outfit? Discover MATE the comfortable set of labels! The set includes a pair of durable sweatpants, a warm sweatshirt and a t-shirt at 20% off the original price! Whether you want to be completely matched or let your creativity run wild when it comes to color combination, you can select the style, size and color of each garment to suit your taste. If you only need one top or a pair of socks, all MATE products can be purchased separately.

Vegan

When it comes to sweatpants and sweatshirts, the softer the better! If that’s okay with you, get ready to lose your mind about how sweet Cozy Earths sweats are. Their joggers, sweaters and hoodies are made from bamboo based viscose making them durable and soft like vegan butter! Available in men’s and women’s sizes ranging from Small to 3XL in a variety of colors, Cozy Earth caters to people of all sizes and style preferences.

Vegan

The Hass Apparels line of fleece sweatshirts are cruelty-free and sustainably made. The full product line includes a warm crew neck sweatshirt, a cropped hoodie, short cuffed sleeves, jogging pants and rolled up shorts. The clothes are made of modal textile made from biodegradable and compostable cellulose, as well as cotton and elastane. Hass Apparel donates one percent of its annual revenue to organizations that tackle environmental issues, and they are certified climate neutral for net zero emissions.

Please Note: Hass Apparel has a range of alpaca fur sweatshirts, so be sure to check out their fleece range.

Vegan

Do you love the beach vibes, even in winter? Discover the Outerknowns range of Hightide Sweats! The collection of sustainable sweatpants, sweatpants, sweatshirts and hoodies are made from organic cotton terrycloth and recycled polyester. So when you put on these clothes, you feel like a soft beach towel on your body and provide a cool texture for people to throw on.

Vegan

Last April, Champion took a step towards a more sustainable future with the launch of its Natural Weave collection. The line includes sweatpants, joggers, hoodie, crew neck sweatshirt and short warm sweatshirt which are all made from recycled polyester and cotton fibers and colored with dyes all-natural derived from flowers, roots and plants.

Vegan

Who Said Sweatshirts Can’t Be Trendy? The Gray States line of sweatshirts, hoodies and pullovers features sustainably crafted clothing that is on the trendiest side of the hoodie world. But don’t let their appearance fool young people, they are just as comfortable as any other! Our top picks this season have to be the Arabella sweatshirt, the Emberly hoodie, and the Alfie sweater. Don’t forget to get the matching stockings!

Vegan

You probably already know Patagonia for being a leading brand in the clothing industry, especially for outdoor activities, but did you know that many of their products are vegan? Take the P-6 Label men’s crewneck sweatshirt. A single sweatshirt is made from 24 plastic bottles and kilos of cotton waste. It uses 95% less water and produces 53% less CO2 than the main cotton sweatshirt. Here we go, Patagonia!