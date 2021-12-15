Chanel’s new CEO isn’t a fashion insider





Chanel appointed Leena Nair, a former Unilever executive, as new global CEO

2018 Bloomberg Finance LP

After more than five years without a global CEO, French fashion house Chanel has appointed Leena Nair, a former Unilever executive, to replace Maureen Chiquets. When Chiquet left the brand after nine years in early 2016, Chanel co-owner Alain Wertheimer adopted the title as holder. In an official statement, Chanel said the 73-year-old French billionaire (who co-owns the brand with his brother, Gerard Wertheimer) will step up as the group’s global executive chairman, leaving Nair to rule the roost. Which shocked many industry insiders, because someone with no fashion experience is an unexpected choice. Leena Nair comes to Chanel after 30 years at Unilever.

Photo by Umesh Goswami / The India Today Group via Getty Images)

Yet Nair has built a brilliant reputation during his 30-year tenure at Unilever, most recently as Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the company’s executive committee, overseeing over 150,000 employees. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Under her leadership, Unilever not only achieved gender parity in global leadership, but also committed to paying the living wage throughout the supply chain. A commitment that, after starting out as an intern in the factory and working your way up the ranks, means a lot to Nair personally. Nair is also a non-executive member of the board of British Telecom and previously served as a non-executive director of the UK government’s business, energy and industrial strategy department. The group said she would join in late January and be based in London. He added that the new appointments would ensure his “long-term success as a private company”. In June, Chanel revealed that it had spent $ 1.1 billion, a record level of capital spending throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and planned to continue at that level, despite an 18% drop in annual income. (at $ 10.1 billion) in 2020 due to a very disrupted situation. environment. Operating profit totaled $ 2.05 billion, down 41.4%, although Chanel said it saw improved sales trends in the last quarter of the year.

