Kourtney Kardashian Puts on Bodycon Dress for LA Outing With Fiance Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian put on an eye-catching display as she dated her fiancé Travis Barker in Los Angeles on Monday.
The 42-year-old KUWTK star slipped her curvaceous figure into a bodycon black PVC mini dress with a silver link belt for their afternoon run.
Kardashian’s tight ensemble comes just weeks after she hit back at an Instagram user for speculating she had a ‘[pregnancy] stomach.’
Wow! Kourtney Kardashian put on an eye-catching demo as she dated her fiancé Travis Barker in Los Angeles on Monday
Due to the unusually rainy weather in LA, Kourtney layered her bold look with a beige Burberry trench coat.
She added height to her 5ft 1in frame with a pair of black knee-length leather boots.
The POOSH founder ‘s raven hair was frayed and parted to one side.
She amplified her already gorgeous features with a light application of makeup.
Skinny: The 42-year-old KUWTK star slipped her curvaceous figure into a bodycon black PVC mini dress with a silver link belt for their afternoon run.
Braving the rain: Due to the unusually rainy weather in LA, Kourtney layered her bold look with a beige Burberry trench coat
Boost: She added height to her 5ft 1in frame with a pair of black knee-length leather boots
Kourtney packed her essentials in a small black designer handbag and carried her cell phone in her hand as she strolled next to her future husband.
Barker, 46, cut an elegant silhouette in a loose-fitting crossover patterned sweater and a pair of tapered black pants.
The Blink-182 drummer rocked his favorite pair of Dr Marten oxford shoes and shielded his eyes from the sun with designer sunglasses.
Designer sweetheart: Kourtney packed her essentials in a small black designer handbag and carried her cell phone in her hand as she strolled next to her future husband
Simplicity: POOSH founder raven hair down to the jawbone was worn down and parted on one side
Natural look: She amplified her already gorgeous features with a light application of makeup
During their run, Kourtney and Travis stopped for a shot of caffeine at a nearby cafe.
Barker was captured carrying a cup holder with two hot coffees in one hand and his cell phone pressed to his ear.
The lovebirds took their longtime friendship to a romantic level earlier this year and got engaged in October.
Edgy: Barker, 46, cut an elegant figure in a loose cross-patterned sweater and tapered black pants
Shady: The Blink-182 drummer rocked his favorite pair of Dr Marten oxford shoes and shielded his eyes from the sun with designer sunglasses
Shopping: During their run, Kourtney and Travis stopped for a caffeine boost at a nearby cafe
Before Travis, Kourtney was romantically linked to her baby daddy Scott Disick, 38, whom she split in 2015 after a decade together.
The former couple share three children, sons Mason, 11, Reign, six, and daughter Penelope, nine.
Barker is also the parent of his 18-year-old son Landon Asher and 15-year-old daughter Alabama. He shares his two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 46.
Although several reports have emerged this year regarding her alleged desire to have “another baby,” Kourtney has actively put an end to pregnancy rumors over the past year.
Lucky in love: The lovebirds took their longtime friendship to a romantic level earlier this year and got engaged in October
Stop: Earlier this month, Kardashian was forced to crush all bodily conversation after sharing a slew of sexy bikini photos from her Palm Springs getaway with fiance Travis
The most recent speculation occurred earlier this month when she shared a carousel of sunset snaps from her mother Kris Jenner’s desert retreat on Instagram that showed her takinga dip in the pool in a striking purple two piece.
The post prompted a particular comment from a fan, who appeared to think Kardashian was posing strategically for the snaps to obscure her stomach.
“Not being that girl but … is that a pregnancy belly,” wrote Instagam user @ belle24_97, who quickly earned Kardashian recognition
“Are we really going to do this every time I post a photo?” She shot back in the comments section.
“Are we really going to do this every time I post a photo?” »Kourtney asked his follower
