On the second day of Artmas my true love gave me … a clutch inspired by the heritage of Louis Vuitton





Welcome to 12 Days of Artmas, our extravagant new non-denominational holiday advent calendar with gift ideas and stories for art lovers of all stripes, every day until December 24th. At 13 years old, Louis Vuitton left his village in the French Jura and went on foot to Paris, where he apprenticed with a master trunk maker and opened his eponymous House in 1854. His name would soon become synonymous with luxury. This year, to honor the 200th anniversary of its founder, the fashion and leather goods house turned to the art world, calling on Beeple to create NFTs for a video game based on the life of Vuitton tout by ordering a future unveiled triptych by American artist Alex Katz. She also gave carte blanche to 200 visionary designers (including architect Peter Marino and makeup artist Pat McGrath) to reinvent her classic travel trunk for Louis Vuitton store windows, which will be auctioned off in 2022. Of course, with Virgil Abloh as male artistic director, it didn’t take far to find inspiration. Born in Chicago to Ghanaian parents, the polymath artist, designer, DJ and creative genius passed away two weeks ago after a private battle with cancer and a long-standing unrest on the streets that saw him transform the industries of fashion and design while transforming the concept of luxury on the head. As he told Artnet News after joining Louis Vuitton in 2018, becoming the first black man to lead a department in the company, I think the art world or fashion world or any sort of place canonized should be a mirror of the society around him. . During his first Louis Vuitton show, for the Men’s Spring-Summer 2019 collection, Abloh presented a hard-sided, cross-over clutch, both an 8.5 x 6.1 x 3.0-inch tribute to the trunk of travel flat Vuitton cover and an oversized symbol. of its own brand. The house brought it back for the season, its leather livened up with LV Pop colors and worthy of a tribute to a bright light that has pushed boundaries while connecting worlds. The clutch is available in a selection of Louis Vuitton boutiques. Price on request. Previous stories in this series: On the first day of Artmas my true love gave me a step by step guide to gifting an NFT To follow Artnet news on Facebook:





Want to stay ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, eye-opening interviews and cutting-edge reviews that keep the conversation going.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.artnet.com/style/louis-vuitton-gift-guide-artmas-day-two-2048592 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos