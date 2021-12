Chanel chooses luxury industry outsider Leena Nair as next CEO

Leena Nair, Human Resources Manager at Unilever, took part in the Wall Street Journal’s Women In Series last month.

Photo:



The Wall Street Journal



LONDON – French luxury group Chanel SA has recruited Leena Nair, director of consumer goods, to become its managing director, tackling leadership outside the fashion market as it strives to recover from the pandemic slump of industry. Ms. Nair was the Human Resources Manager at consumer goods and packaged food giant Unilever PLC. Alain Wertheimer, who owns the private company Chanel with his brother Gérard, will move from CEO to executive chairman early next year, Chanel said in a statement. It is relatively rare for luxury companies to hire senior executives outside of the industry, which has traditionally favored insiders or, in the case of many family-owned fashion houses, members of the company’s founders. One notable exception with parallels to Ms. Nairs’ decision: Estee Lauder Cos. called on Fabrizio Freda, a snack food manager at Procter & Gamble Co. , to become its managing director in 2009. By swapping fast-moving consumer goods for luxury, Ms Nair is joining a sector that analysts say is poised for rapid post-pandemic growth. Bain & Co. predicts that global luxury goods revenues will grow from about $ 283 billion, or the equivalent of $ 320 billion, this year to about $ 370 billion, or $ 418 billion, in 2025. Chanel, whose lines include fashion, perfumes, jewelry, and skin care, was the world’s sixth-largest luxury group by 2020 revenue, according to Deloitte, with revenue of 10 , $ 1 billion. Like other large luxury groups, Chanel sales have been hit by the pandemic, down 17.6% in 2020 from the previous year. This against a drop of 11% for LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton and a drop of 17.5% for Kering AT . A newcomer to the luxury sector, Ms Nair will be based in London, where Chanel has had its global headquarters since 2018. She spent three decades at Unilever, most recently as Director of Human Resources for the Anglo-Dutch company, and is also a non-executive member of the board of British telecommunications giant BT Group PLC. Write to Trefor Moss at [email protected] Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8 Appeared in the print edition of Dec. 15, 2021 under the headline “Chanel finds CEO outside fashion industry, at Unilever”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/chanel-picks-luxury-industry-outsider-leena-nair-as-its-next-ceo-11639502802 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos