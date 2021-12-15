Chanel chooses luxury industry outsider Leena Nair as next CEO

LONDON – French luxury group Chanel SA has recruited Leena Nair, director of consumer goods, to become its managing director, tackling leadership outside the fashion market as it strives to recover from the pandemic slump of industry.
Ms. Nair was the Human Resources Manager at consumer goods and packaged food giant Unilever PLC. Alain Wertheimer, who owns the private company Chanel with his brother Gérard, will move from CEO to executive chairman early next year, Chanel said in a statement.
It is relatively rare for luxury companies to hire senior executives outside of the industry, which has traditionally favored insiders or, in the case of many family-owned fashion houses, members of the company’s founders. One notable exception with parallels to Ms. Nairs’ decision: Estee Lauder Cos. called on Fabrizio Freda, a snack food manager at Procter & Gamble Co.
, to become its managing director in 2009.
By swapping fast-moving consumer goods for luxury, Ms Nair is joining a sector that analysts say is poised for rapid post-pandemic growth. Bain & Co. predicts that global luxury goods revenues will grow from about $ 283 billion, or the equivalent of $ 320 billion, this year to about $ 370 billion, or $ 418 billion, in 2025.
Chanel, whose lines include fashion, perfumes, jewelry, and skin care, was the world’s sixth-largest luxury group by 2020 revenue, according to Deloitte, with revenue of 10 , $ 1 billion. Like other large luxury groups, Chanel sales have been hit by the pandemic, down 17.6% in 2020 from the previous year. This against a drop of 11% for LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton and a drop of 17.5% for Kering AT
.
A newcomer to the luxury sector, Ms Nair will be based in London, where Chanel has had its global headquarters since 2018. She spent three decades at Unilever, most recently as Director of Human Resources for the Anglo-Dutch company, and is also a non-executive member of the board of British telecommunications giant BT Group PLC.
Write to Trefor Moss at [email protected]
Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8