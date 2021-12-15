Kim Kardashian West Balenciaga Outfit Spikes Fashion Searches – WWD





It’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian West is celebrating passing her “baby bar” exam at none other than Balenciaga. This week, the entrepreneur revealed on Instagram that she was close to becoming a lawyer after passing the “baby bar” exam, which is the exam for first-year law students. According to the California State Bar, this is a required test for those studying law through an apprenticeship instead of attending law school. “I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM !!!! Looking in the mirror I’m really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection, “Kardashian West wrote in the caption.” For anyone unfamiliar with my background in law school, please know that it was not easy or that it was not entrusted to me. “ She then mentioned that she had failed this exam three times in two years, but she never gave up. She also praised political commentator Van Jones and attorneys Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney, who all helped along the way. The Instagram post was a carousel of photos of Kardashian West posing in an electric blue long-sleeved catsuit dress by Balenciaga that featured a plunging neckline and a train. She had her hair combed and completed the look with sunglasses and a silver purse. After posting the post, the reality TV star’s outfit apparently boosted internet searches. According to Love the Sales, a fashion ecommerce aggregator, searches for several fashion brands and articles related to the Kardashian West post have increased significantly. The search for “silver bags” is said to have increased by more than 217% from the last 24 hours, while “Balenciaga dresses” have increased by 200%. Fashion queries for “electric blue dresses” increased by 109% and “train dresses” and “Balenciaga bags” increased by more than 80% and 16%, respectively. Balenciaga is known to be one of the must-see designers of Kardashian West. For this year’s Met Gala, she quickly went viral wearing a personalized head-to-toe Balenciaga look, all black, with a face covering. For her first time hosting “Saturday Night Live” in October, she also turned to the Parisian fashion house, wearing several of her designs, especially her catsuits, in all of her sketches. READ MORE HERE: Kim Kardashian West Turns To Balenciaga For ‘Saturday Night Live’ Animation Debut A look at Kim Kardashian West’s best fashion moments Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and North West attend Virgil Abloh’s latest Louis Vuitton fashion show in Miami

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-scoops/kim-kardashian-wests-blue-balenciaga-outfit-causes-spike-fashion-searches-1235017986/

