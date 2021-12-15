Alex Jones’ 26 Sequin H&M Dress Is The Case Of 2021





















Alex Jones of The One Show looked amazing on Instagram with her husband wearing an H&M sequined midi dress that is only $ 26 in the brand’s sale.

Alex jones looked really sensational on Sunday night as she threw a charity ball. Taking to Instagram, the gorgeous star shared a snapshot of herself and her husband at the party, and we just can’t get enough of her sequined dress, which turns out to be a H&M steal. . READ: Alex Jones to host heartwarming new BBC show That’s right, it only cost the Welsh star £ 26. The fitted mid-calf length dress is designed in sequined mesh, with a stand-up collar and short puffed sleeves, gathered with a slit. It has since sold out but we are told it is still available in stores. In the meantime, buy our alternatives below. Loading the player … WATCH: Alex Jones remained pissed off after One Show’s misstep The mother of three really enjoyed the special evening, writing: “Last night I had the pleasure and privilege of hosting the #emeraldandivyball for @rokeating and @stormykeating, all to benefit the #mariekeatingfoundation and @cr_uk What they did was amazing, a decadent roaring twenties themed party that raised 890,000. It was also nice meeting the whole family. “ PLUS: Royal ladies rock the festive glitter! Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more in their sparkly outfits December has been a busy month for Alex. Last week, the TV host revealed that she’s on one of our favorite party shows, Mary Berry Festive Parties. Puff-sleeve sequined dress, £ 26, H&M BUY NOW Alex wrote: “News !!! I just have the post to make you feel 100% Christmas !!! #Mary Berry #festive fetes is definitely one for the festive viewing journal! Thank you Lady Mary for having me allowed to be one of your little helpers. Chi Chi London V-neck sequinned midi dress with puff sleeves, £ 100, Selfridges BUY NOW “Me and @patrickgrantism had the BEST time, what a laugh and the family is just LOVELY !!! It’s on @bbcone at 7pm on Monday December 20th and will be on @bbciplayer. Also a big thank you to @lucyyoungthecook @rumpusmedia. “ Mid-length dress with gold sequins, £ 95, River island BUY NOW READ: Happy Feet! 18 evening shoes for your Christmas party 2021 G21 silver sequin mini t-shirt dress, £ 25, Georges to Asda BUY NOW In previous years, National Treasure Mary has been joined by highly esteemed guests such as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, so this is a fun opportunity for Alex. The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently selected – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. SALVATION! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

