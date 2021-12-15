Kate Middleton broke royal tradition with her sister’s bridesmaid dress





The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been repeatedly praised for their modern approach to royal duties and responsibilities. But what many people don’t realize is that the couple were quietly advancing royal traditions even before their historic wedding in 2011. Their big day was watched by an estimated UK audience of over 24 million people. So how did Catherine break a tradition when it came to choosing her sister’s dress? READ MORE: Prince Charles’ traditional three-course Christmas dinner costs less than Toby Carvery Prince William married Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 and the day provided many talking points.





But one of the main subjects quickly became Pippa Middleton and her gorgeous ivory dress as it looked a lot like her sister’s wedding dress. While Catherine’s was designed by Alexander McQueen, her sister’s was created by Sarah Burton.



It's generally considered wrong to have the bride and bridesmaids the same color, but Catherine clearly didn't mind! In addition to Pippa's stunning gown which featured a similar lace pattern on the neckline and buttons, the Duchess also dressed her flower girls in ivory puff-sleeve dresses and loose skirts. While previous royal brides had their dresses made by Norman Hartnell, David and Elizabeth Emanuel, Catherine chose a favorite brand to design her own.





Buckingham Palace explained at the time: “Miss Middleton chose the British brand Alexander McQueen for the beauty of its craftsmanship and its respect for traditional work and technical construction of clothing.” The source continued, “Miss Middleton wanted her dress to combine tradition and modernity with the artistic vision that characterizes the work of Alexander McQueens.” The dress amazed everyone as it featured handmade lace and a 9 foot train. It is believed to have cost around 355,000.





The wedding itself naturally came with a very high price tag. But security topped the most expensive list, bringing the total cost to around $ 30 million. However, the palace later confirmed that the royal family paid for major aspects of the wedding with personal funds, including the church service, music, flowers, decorations and the following reception. Want more items like this? Sign up for FREE My London newsletters here .

