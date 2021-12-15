Jordan Barrett cuts a sleek silhouette in an edgy jacket as he attends the Dior show in London

It is the Australian model who has taken the fashion world by storm.

But Thursday, Jordan Barrett swapped the podium for the front row of the Dior Homme Fall 2022 show in London.

The 25-year-old, from Byron Bay, cut an elegant figure in a bold gray jacket and matching pants as he stepped out of the Olympia Grand event center.

Jordan’s jacket featured a high collar, button down design and star embroidery on the collar and a brooch design on the front.

He paired the look with tailored pants with a blue stripe down the sides.

A similarly styled Dior jacket sells for over $ 5,000.

Jordan, who modeled for Tom Ford and Balmain, appeared in good spirits during the show.

He even posed for pictures with Kate Moss’ model daughter Lila Grace Moss Hack, 19.

Lila, who bears a striking resemblance to her supermodel mother, looked chic in a pale green silk ensemble and a turtleneck.

Jordan shared a series of photos of himself from the evening and congratulated Dior and designer Kim Jones on the new collection.

“Congratulations to the whole team,” part of his post read.

It comes after Jordan married model Fernando Casablancas in August in Ibiza, in the presence of Moss and his daughter.

Fernando is the brother of Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas. Their late father John Casablancas founded Elite Model Management.

“It was very spontaneous, but her wedding planner Serena Cook managed to pull some strings to make sure it was extra special since her Australian family couldn’t attend,” a source told Daily Mail Australia at about their marriage.