Angela O’Brien of Cleobella on Building a “Slow, Sustainable and Profitable” Fashion Business

Cleobella founder and designer Angela OBrien built her solid 15 year business from an idea she had gallanted around the world.

My husband and I quit our jobs in Southern California and took a trip around the world for a year – we lived in an RV in Europe and traveled all over South East Asia, l ‘Africa, Australia and New Zealand. And we felt that freedom that we wanted more of, OBrien said in the latest Glossy Podcast. The idea therefore became: How to create a business and continue this journey?

Today, she divides her time between living in Bali and doing business in Los Angeles, the home of her globally-inspired, ethically-crafted fashion brand produced by artisans around the world.

The brand also has a story to tell, OBrien said. The customer cares about the way their product is made. And having that open mind and telling the story of the people, hands and hearts that make our product is what matters most to me. And that’s what builds a legacy brand.

Currently, the private label is in growth mode – for example, its DTC business has grown 100% year over year, OBrien said. She also discussed what is fueling growth, why she still believes in wholesale, and why she won’t be fundraising anytime soon.

Below are additional conversation highlights, which have been edited slightly for clarity.

DTC vs fat

“We are now achieving better margins than ever before as our DTC business has grown. It was 20% of our business before the pandemic, and now it’s 40% of our business, which is wonderful. Wholesaler or DTC, all of these help support the health of the business as a whole. We need both. And I can also say that we’ve had this amazing 8X mixed ROAS over the last year and a half, which I think is a real testament to the product and the message of what we do at Cleobella, and C ‘ is exciting. We do see that this continues to increase. So we’re investing more in our e-commerce experience, we’re revamping the website – we’re really trying to think of the customer first and meet her where she is. There are many more opportunities for us to continue to grow DTC while maintaining a healthy wholesale business and managing these accounts in these local communities. Because, I have to say, our local community here on the west coast supports small businesses like ours, and they go to their local stores. It’s important, and it’s here to stay. And [that’s how we’ll continue] to share Cleobella’s post.

A personal approach to influencer marketing

“IInfluencers have always been part of our marketing strategy. We’ve never had a budget to pay influencers, and I know that’s a big part of our industry. This is something that we will probably develop in the next few years. But it’s important for us to build relationships with influencers who speak to the brand and see where their engagement is: do they have similar values ​​to the brand? And we’ve done collaborations where we’ve designed products together. We’ve worked with Molly Sims, with Rocky Barnes – there are several collaborations we’ve done over the years. And often it’s personal relationships [that drive them]. We have a program called our Cleo Women feature, and it’s really an opportunity for us to meet and showcase amazing women. Most of them are business founders, they have written books, they are in the spiritual wellness world, they are building sustainable products. And I would say my favorite part of this industry is connecting with other women in leadership roles. And I have met so many amazing women over the years. And we have the ability to share them, share their story, send them a Cleobella product and have them photographed with our team or their team in their element. It’s just very relevant – and I love reading stories like that. My favorite thing to do on social media is fall in love with all of these amazing women’s lives and celebrate each other. And it was a great gift.

The advantages of being self-funded

“We never raised any money. We started this business with $ 12,000 that we had in our savings, and then whatever we did, we invested it year after year. We are not planning any funding yet. There might be a time when we get to that higher level, where we would be open to the opportunity, but we’re not there yet. We are building a healthy and sustainable business. And I’ve read a lot about brands that have these high growth strategies, and they’re not profitable, and that has never been our message and has never been our goal. We want to build a healthy, slow, sustainable and profitable business. And we’ll see where the future takes us. We have a very clear three to five year plan, and we are working with experts who have been doing it for much longer than us to help us strategize. And we really try to be there and enjoy what we’re doing. Right now, I feel like we’re working smarter, not necessarily harder, because we’re hiring a team that can support growth. And we just want to do some good business, and we’ll see where that takes us. “