Magnolia ISD Updates Dress Code Policy, No Longer Forcing Boys To Wear Short Hair





MAGNOLIA Magnolia Independent School District school board members voted on Monday to overturn its controversial hair policy that required boys to wear their hair short. The move comes after the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, the ACLU Womens Rights Project and law firms Ahmad, Zavitsanos, Anaipakos, Alavi & Mensing PC and Susman Godfrey LLP challenged the policy in October on behalf of six boys and a binary non-student who said the policy was against their values. According to the ACLU, shortly after the case was filed, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas blocked the application of Magnolia ISD’s hair policy, ruling that the policy likely violated the U.S. Constitution and Title IX. . At the start of this school year, the ACLU said that Magnolia ISD suspended several students and prevented them from attending regular classes and extracurricular activities, and forced three students to leave school entirely, simply because that they wore long hair. A d The students and families of Magnolia ISD fought hard for this victory and can finally celebrate that the district dress code will no longer punish students solely on the basis of gender. But this lawsuit should never have been filed. Dress codes that discriminate against students have no place in our public schools and clearly violate the United States Constitution and federal law. As a result of this decision, more and more school districts across the state are updating equally outdated and illegal policies. We are delighted that they understand how vital it is that no school district subjects students to dress codes that impose gender stereotypes, said attorney Brian Klosterboer. Under the settlement agreement, which was approved by the school board, students who were previously penalized under the district’s hair policy will have their records deleted and Magnolia ISD’s dress code will now be gender-neutral. A d The Texas ACLU said it has also sent a letter to nearly 500 other school districts in Texas that maintain equally outdated and unconstitutional dress codes. They said many districts are now updating their policies. Magnolia ISD has released the following statement regarding its hair policy: Magnolia ISD has updated the dress and grooming code in accordance with the terms of the settlement agreement so that male students no longer have a certain length of hair. Danielle Miller, the mother of an 11-year-old non-binary student who was suspended for wearing long hair, made the following statement about the school board’s decision: I told my child that I would not stop fighting for his right to be himself fully in school. We are both relieved today by the school boards’ decision to stop discriminating against students on the basis of gender. Our community has never given up fighting to end this nefarious policy. We hope today’s outcome will be a sign to other school districts in Texas that changing discriminatory policies like these is the right thing to do.

