Wild’s Guerin promoted to United States Men’s Olympic General Manager





Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin was promoted to head of the United States Olympic men’s hockey team on Tuesday, two months after Stan Bowmans resigned following the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal .

Unfortunately, things turned out the way they did and were here today, Guerin said on a conference call with USA Hockey Zoom.

But you know, we have a job to do and we have to stay focused and determined on it, he said. It’s been a bumpy road to get here, but we were here and we need to focus on the job at hand.

Initially appointed deputy general manager of the U.S. teams, Guerin replaces Bowman, who resigned in October after an investigation determined Blackhawks officials mishandled a player’s allegations against an assistant coach in the Cup race. Stanley of the teams in 2010. Bowman was the general manager of the Blackhawks. The Guerins promotion comes less than two months before the opening of the Beijing Winter Games in February. New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury, the team’s deputy general manager, has only about a month to select a squad and possibly a backup squad, given uncertainty over whether the NHL players are withdrawing from participation due to COVID-19 protocols. Guerin emphasizes participating in the NHL. There are still a lot of moving elements that still need to be discussed and hopefully some answers so everyone can feel their best to send the best NHL players to the Olympics, he said. declared. USA Hockey director John Vanbiesbrouck said Plan B minus NHL participation would involve bringing in a pool of players currently competing in minor leagues, colleges and Europe. It’s similar to what USA Hockey did in 2018, when the NHL opted out of the South Korea Games. However, added Vanbiesbrouck, we are focusing, as Bill said, on Plan A. And I hope we get there. Guerins’ promotion has been delayed due to his potential links to a lawsuit involving his former team, the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins recently settled a lawsuit alleging that a former minor league coach assaulted the wife of an assistant in 2018. Guerin was one of the Penguins’ assistant general managers at the time and responsible for overseeing the Wilkes-Barre / Scranton team. The lawsuit alleged that Guerin asked the assistant not to explain the reason for Donatellis’ dismissal and that the team punished the assistant for reporting the assault and then terminated his position under the guise of cuts. of staff related to the pandemic. Guerin denies his role in the allegations. Looking ahead, Guerin said he is working on a list of 55 NHL players and declined to rule out the possibility of selecting Jack Eichel, who is recovering from artificial disc replacement surgery. I won’t exclude anyone, Guerin said, without revealing the conversations he had with Eichels’ agent. Sidelined since March, the former Buffalo Sabers captain underwent surgery last month after being traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Eichel’s payback time has been set at three months. Guerin is originally from Worcester, Massachusetts, and has been a three-time Olympian. Drury is from Trumbull, Connecticut, and was a teammate with Guerin while the two competed in the Winter Games in 2002 and 2006. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ More from the AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

