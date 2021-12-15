Fashion
Find Fashion at Beauty Box Boutique | Business
High fashion, but affordable. This is how owner Misty Watkins describes her business, Beauty Box Boutique.
Beauty Box is located at 12645 N. Saguaro Blvd. # 15, in Plaza Fountainside next to Fountain Park.
Beauty Box is essentially a one-stop-shop where you can give yourself a head-to-toe makeover, Watkins said. You can get clothes, hair accessories, makeup, jewelry, and shoes.
The walls are lined from top to bottom in dresses, tops and bottoms, with displays installed for various types of jewelry, sunglasses and additional products. The boutique is full of items, but there’s still plenty of room to explore on your own or with a group of friends looking to add something new to their wardrobe.
In the middle of the holiday season, Watkins said now is an especially good time to drop by and see what the company has to offer.
We have sizes 0-3X, with lots of colorful and high fashion options, Watkins added. We have tons of great gift ideas, from accessories to belts and clothing. We also carry gift packaging and gift cards.
Watkins described the Beauty Boxs location as great, as it is right in the heart of downtown.
Our back door actually leads into Fountain Park, she said. There are some great restaurants nearby so even if you’ve just had lunch you can still stop by, bring your friends and have a great time.
And speaking of shopping with friends, Watkins offers private shopping nights by appointment at the Beauty Box Boutique.
If you and your friends want to go out and have a little party or whatever, we can dress up and do before and after photoshoots, Watkins added. This is very fun.
Watkins opened Beauty Box earlier this year but, with so much going on in the world and the typical downturn in the summer months around the city, she has decided to postpone its official grand opening until November. As for her love of fashion, she said it naturally came about being the only girl in the family.
I grew up in a family of all boys, so we didn’t really spend a lot of time with the girls, ”Watkins explained with a laugh. I wanted to be a fashion designer when I was little, I made my first outfit when I was 12 and, 30 years later, I am the owner of a boutique.
Watkins has stated that she wants to launch a fashion line but, at the moment, she is very busy running her shop.
The pandemic is actually to thank for Watkins’ presence, as she said the substantial impact in Minnesota gave her a good excuse to finally step away from real estate and try something different.
We decided to take a leap of faith and came to the beautiful town of Fountain Hills, she continued. Its worked amazing. We’ve met some great people here and the community is warm, in more ways than one I love it here.
Watkins said she wants her customers to have a world-class experience when they visit Beauty Box.
We really cared about customer service, their needs come first, ”Watkins said. Our customers really help us decide what to give. They let us know the types of things they want, and then we go to the market and bring it to them. Their ideas helped us fill the store with our inventory.
Watkins said she enjoys being her own boss and running her own business, and the wonderful clients she has had made it all the more enjoyable.
I get girl time that I’ve never had before, she says. I have three brothers, three sons and seven nephews. I was hoping to have more daughters in the family, but I have a lot of women here to help make this dream come true.
For more information call Watkins at 320-808-7463 or visit beautyboxfh.com.
