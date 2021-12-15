In charge until 2022 – WWD

Mackage, the Montreal-based luxury lifestyle brand, is heading into 2022 with a strong tailwind.

With new CEO Tanya Golesic in place, Mackage, co-founded by Creative Director Eran Elfassy, ​​expects a double-digit increase this year and expects a 40% gain in 2022. Known for its outerwear , the brand has successfully extended its range of products to ready-to-wear and footwear and expanding its long-standing sustainability mission, launching a new sustainability initiative in the first quarter of 2022.

“The business has been amazing,” said Golesic, who was born in Canada, based in New York and previously worked at Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. She said fall business has been strong since early September with an increase in both e-commerce and its brick-and-mortar stores, where she noted the customer has become much more engaged.

Mackage, which wholesalers primarily in the United States and Europe, does the majority of its business through its own stores and e-commerce. Its wholesale accounts include Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Bloomingdale’s. The brand sells in more than 40 countries.

Elfassy said they are seeing growth in both women’s and men’s businesses. Men account for 60 percent of sales and women 40 percent, but they expect that by next year it will be an even split of 50-50. Golesic noted that the company’s ski clothing and footwear lean more toward women, which is why women are on the cusp of catching up.

Elfassy said that in Europe both men’s and women’s clothing is growing, but they are seeing a 100% increase in men’s clothing. Men are also experiencing significant growth on other continents. Mackage is also seeing double and triple digit increases in its children’s lineup.

In Europe and the United States, Mackage continues to expand its presence by strategically opening more stores. The company is looking for new stores in key cities such as Los Angeles and Chicago. They already have stores in London and Germany and are exploring other European cities like Paris, as well as cities in Asia. Mackage has nine independent stores in Canada and six in the United States. Two months ago, they opened a pop-up store in Aspen.

One of the top performing categories at Mackage is rtw, which launched several seasons ago and is an extension of outerwear. “For us it’s an ath-leisure concept,” said Golesic. “We are really seeing 100% growth in ready-to-wear in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Elfassy said the rtw looks included joggers, shorts, tops, sweatshirts and mixed jackets and vests with lightweight down panels. The aesthetic is more rtw and dressy that can be worn in restaurants, he said. “It’s on the high end side,” he said, noting that it’s for women, men and kids. They also developed a signature five-layer knit with an ultra-rich finish to serve comfort-seeking customers with a look and feel of luxury.

The most important category for Mackage remains its luxury outerwear. The styles have technical performance characteristics such as being water repellent, windproof and breathable. Mackage offers outerwear with ttwo logos: TThe “M” logo for the classic client and the “Mackage” logo for the younger. Since they started adding the ‘M’ logo on jackets in 2019, they have seen an increase in the sale of jackets in a variety of colors.

Mackage is phasing out fur and not designing new styles with fur trims. The fall 2022 collection includes 72 percent furless styles and 28 percent embellished fur styles which are basic and basic styles.

The company produces all over the world and its raw materials come from all over the world. Elfassy said the biggest challenges they face are transportation delays. They tried to design more in 3D. “There are advantages and disadvantages to sourcing from anywhere in the world. All it takes is a supplier in the face of COVID-19, and it kind of stops, ”he said.

He said shipping sometimes takes three to four times as long and is much more expensive. Fortunately, all of their merchandise has arrived at their stores.

For the spring season, Elfassy said they designed a four-season jacket that people can wear as an overlay, and is made from a lightweight down. “It’s easier than having a cashmere sweater. You don’t need to wash it so much and it’s easy to pack. There is no other insulation than down, ”he said. They also offer leathers, lightweight wools and trenches that serve four seasons.

The company has also had success with its shoes, made in Italy and lined with shear. According to Elfassy, ​​they started work on the shoe collection in Milan in February 2020, just as the pandemic struck. In 2020, the shoes consisted of a Weekender for $ 650, which was a sheepskin-lined boot for women and men that sold during the pre-sale, and the City boot, which sold for between $ 650. and $ 850, which was water repellent and sheepskin. – doubled and for women.

“Both have been completely sold,” Elfassy said. They were sold exclusively in stores and online. In 2021, they launched their collection of Hero boots and City boots on their e-commerce channels and are offering their Hero boots to wholesale partners. In 2022, the entire shoe collection will be available on all channels. They are expanding their offer to include lined and unlined boots.

Executives have said the sweet spot in outerwear is between $ 950 and $ 1,250, and they continue to elevate the product, adding around $ 3,000 to the top of the pyramid. Mackage offers leathers, wools and cashmere “and can play in the next level,” Elfassy said.

Discussing the difference between Mackage and its competitors, which include brands such as Moose Knuckles, Canada Goose and Moncler, Elfassy said that they always design from a fashion point of view and then make sure it is functional. .

“Someone wearing Mackage doesn’t want to take their jacket off as soon as they arrive,” Elfassy said.

Going forward, Golesic said the biggest priorities for the business were marketing and storytelling. In the past the business was in the contemporary / luxury zone, but now it is entirely in the luxury zone. They presented the model Quannah Chasinghorse in their fall 2021 campaign and will work with her in spring 2022.

According to Golesic, in 2022, they will be launching their first 360 brand campaigns. They will work with leading personalities and run several hub campaigns that will showcase new proprietary technologies and the use of sustainable materials.

Elfassy said the company has been working on its sustainability initiatives for several years. Mackage down is 100% sustainable and traceable, and they have been using ethically sourced down independently certified to the Responsible Down Standard since 2019.

All Mackage leather comes from tanneries that have been awarded the highest possible gold medal by The Leather Working Group. Certified sustainable and responsible, it guarantees best practices in terms of traceability, energy consumption, water use, air quality, emission control and worker safety. They also work with recycled down.

Next year “is more about growing and pursuing our sustainable development mission, this is nothing new for us. In 2022, we are launching more 100% recycled collections. We will also continue to optimize our processes to reduce waste during all phases, from sampling to production. Our packaging, visual merchandising and stores will be designed, engineered and deployed with sustainability as the primary criteria. Sustainability will be taken into account in all of our 360 touch points, ”said Elfassy.

