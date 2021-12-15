Recap of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week KL: a showcase of avant-garde design and pioneering innovations





Fashion weeks and catwalks have seen many format changes over the past two years, given the obvious constraints of physical distancing. While many have chosen to go virtual or phygital (a form of omnichannel marketing), one thing is certain, most brands have upped their game to elevate the experience of viewing their collections. For the recent Mercedes-Benz Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (MBFWKL) 2021, the luxury automaker opted for a more traditional track format, but holding the event in an artistic space that, too, one of the most architecturally interesting in KL has given fashion brands and a touch of the unusual for the guests. It was a low-key and elegant affair that kept the hours short: the entire event, which comprehensively showcased the Malaysian fashion landscape over the decades, took place over three nights from the 1st to December 3. In klpacs’ Pentas 1 multipurpose space, Mercedes-Benz created a theatrical atmosphere with two cars flanking a slender track, fashion of course being headlining. Guests were delighted to have the chance to get a makeover and posed for photos on the red carpet leading to the klpac as well as the reception area just outside the entrance to the theater. Naturally, every precaution was taken: everyone kept their distance and Mercedes-Benz even handed out jeweled masks to ensure the safety and elegance of the guests. The celebratory setting was more than deserved after at least two years without such events, and MBFWKL is highly anticipated as it is a platform for up-and-coming and seasoned local fashion designers to showcase their collections. At Mercedes-Benz, the company expresses modern luxury in the 21st century with an emphasis on creating designs of sensual purity through traditional craftsmanship and innovative technology to create authentic and emotional experiences. Likewise, we aim to push the boundaries in other areas that can deliver a holistic lifestyle experience to our clients, who understand and appreciate luxury in all its forms, including fashion, said Sagree Sardien, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia. MBFWKL also highlights Fashion Futures, a design competition that aims to promote and support budding talent among young designers in the industry. Through the Fashion Futures Initiative, Mercedes-Benz strives to create the opportunity to nurture these innovative and entrepreneurial talents by providing them with a platform to further catapult their careers into the fashion industry, she said. added. While most of the 11 entrants sent their designs to the catwalks on the first two nights, the final saw the collections of industry veterans Eric Choong, Samantha Chua of Emmanuel Haute Couture and Khoon Hooi. There was also great interest in the MBFWKL Fashion Futures Design competition, a new annual initiative that will become a key part of the event. It targets Malaysian designers with six months to four years of professional experience in the industry, and asks the five finalists to produce four sets of original ready-to-wear looks based on a theme defined by the organizers. This year’s winner, Liew Hung Yi, received top marks for her impeccable construction and sewing sensitivity. Entitled Who Killed the Butterfly ?, his collection combined Western clothing with silhouettes of Japanese kimonos, exploring imperialism, Orientalism and cultural conflicts. Liew won an all-expenses-paid trip to attend an international Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week event, which will allow her to meet renowned international designers and gain invaluable exposure to the industry. Mercedes-Benz is committed to sustaining the responsible growth of its fashion partnerships. Spotlighting best practices and aligning with creatives who uphold values ​​such as exceptional and intuitive design, creativity and innovation, the automaker has supported nearly 170 designers on more than 30 platforms across the world, becoming a leader in ensuring a responsible future in fashion. To learn more about the participating designers and their collections, see here. This article first appeared on December 13, 2021 in The Edge Malaysia.

