



NEW DELHI – (AP) Luxury fashion house Chanel has chosen Leena Nair, an Indian industry outsider and longtime Unilever executive, to be its new CEO. Nair said in a Twitter post that she was moved and honored to be named Global CEO of @CHANEL, an iconic and admired company. The news caused a stir in India, Nairs’ birthplace, on Wednesday, where it received dozens of kudos and compliments on her announcement, with one calling her a serial glass ceiling breaker. The appointment is full of historic firsts, said Abhay Gupta, CEO and founder of India consultancy group Luxury Connect. I am delighted. This is the first time that an Indian has run a global luxury brand, she is also an Indian woman, and it is the first time that a fashion industry outsider has been chosen, he said. he declares. People of Indian descent are the heads of a number of global tech, finance and other companies, but the same cannot be said of luxury brands. Gupta, who also runs a luxury management school, said his students would be inspired by the news. It’s very encouraging and motivating, especially since we’ve never seen this before. Coming from a non-luxury background I expect Shell to bring a new perspective, it’s a sign that things are changing, he said. While Nair, 52, is not part of the Parisian fashion scene, Chanel offers a wide range of products in addition to her fashion designs. Nair succeeds billionaire co-owner and chairman of private company Chanel, Alain Wertheimer, as CEO. Grandson of the co-founder of Chanel, Pierre Wertheimer, he remains world executive president of the fashion house. British consumer goods giant Unilever describes Nair as his first wife, Asian first and youngest human resources manager in history. She joined Unilever in 1992 in India and rose through the ranks, spending time in the company’s factories early on. Nair is expected to take on his new role in January. His appointment is seen in his country as a sign of the rise of Indian business leaders, especially women. In his social media posts, Nair described former India-born PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi as a friend and mentor. Nair herself recently received the Great British Businesswoman Role Model of the Year award. But she’s not the first woman to be CEO of Chanel. Previously, Françoise Montenay and the American Maureen Chiquet occupied this role. And of course, the Maison de Chanel co-founder was a woman, the late Gabrielle Coco Chanel. Nair is married to financial entrepreneur Kumar Nair and has two sons. ___ AP Business Writer Kurtenbach contributed from Bangkok. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

