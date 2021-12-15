Givenchy Pre-Fall 2022 Collection | Vogue





In October, Matthew M. Williams presented his first live runway show for Givenchy in a big-budget, arena-sized orchestration reflected in a collection that spared no expense on intricate cuts, treatments and trimmings. . Texture and surface work are trademarks of Williamss, but at Givenchy, it is often his simple gestures that stand out. It was clear in the consolidated nature of this pre-collection, which served to elucidate some of the details of its spectacular runway. It’s a pre-collection and it’s a spring collection, you know, so there’s less layering, Williams said on a phone call from New York. It needs to be uplifted and cool, but also something that people can really wear. I think that’s why the proportions on the figure are much more real. In his riffs on the archetypes, as he described the exercise, this collection made viable propositions about how the tailoring of Givenchys, which Williams says is doing well with its clientele, may appeal to a new generation. of costume wearers. The key constellation here is simple cuts with minimal but noticeable details: cuts like the black technical suit for men buckled at the waist, or the slightly squared skirt suit for women adorned with material, or the casual navy three-way suit. Men’s buttons worn over a removable hoodie under piece. You can even add the monogrammed denim suit to this example, although technically it doesn’t count as a tailoring. At Givenchy, a little austerity often does the trick. We gave Elon Musk a jacket for SNL, and I saw him wear it maybe three or four times after that. A lot of people give us the seam to keep wearing it, Williams said. It’s a compliment that deserves to be remembered. As seen in grainy plaid jackets or ripped and mended super-textured jeans, efforts to make Givenchy a streetwear brand are valiant and undoubtedly lucrative. Take for example the 360 ​​mesh sneakers, the g– sandals and woven mules, or the new 4G soft monogrammed bag, indeed, the Kenny, named after Kendall Jenner. But somehow you can feel the ghost of the old house gently pulling its current keeper towards a more classic expression. It is in the neat and polished sartorial sector that Williamss Givenchy can truly assert itself in a fashion climate where such dress codes have become a matter of choice rather than protocol. On that note, Williams said her first haute couture collection for Givenchy originally slated for January 2022 has been postponed. We have decided to postpone it to July now, but I am working on the canvases. You might see some previews during the awards season. Some of us hope to see daytime clothes there as well. Upon launch, Williams has the opportunity to build its production as an organic fashion house, allowing his ideas to develop ly in tailoring, resolving them through his ready-to-wear and letting them flow into meadows. -collections like this.

