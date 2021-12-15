Why are New York City hunters both fashion savvy and sure?





As I mentioned before, I don’t hunt, but I like to think I know enough about the sport of hunting to share information as I discover it. The more I learn about hunting, the more I respect the people who practice it. I did not grow up in a family of hunters. I was a kid in the army, we generally lived on military bases that few allowed to be hunted. On top of that, my dad wasn’t really a gunman. It could have something to do with his two tours in Vietnam or it could just be that no one in my family is hunting, so neither is he. As I learn more about the hunt, it seems to me that many of the policies in place are aimed at the safety of anyone who may be in the woods, whether they are hunting or not. I rarely go to the woods during hunting season, but you bet if I did I would like to be seen like the day. I am sure that is also true for most hunters. However, I know some people who like to go hunting in full camouflage. They want to blend in so completely with the woods that they might in fact be invisible to other hunters. I’ll think it’s the people who caused the The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) will have a dress requirement for people hunting deer and bears with a firearm. I don’t mean to joke that the NYS DEC is being forced to become the fashion police but it seems they feel for everyone’s safety in the woods a “dress code” if you want to call it is become necessary. Extract from the NYS DEC press release published on December 14, 2021 New: Anyone hunting deer or bear with a firearm or a person accompanying a person hunting deer or bear with a firearm must wear: a minimum total of two hundred and fifty square inches of fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink solid fabric worn above the waist and visible from all directions; Where a minimum total of two hundred and fifty square inches of fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink patterned at least fifty percent fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink worn above the waist and visible from all directions; Where a hat or cap with at least fifty percent of the outside of a solid fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink material visible from all directions. Hudson Valley hunters who shared their harvest photos The Wolf Rack 2021 gallery The Wolf and Northern Dutchess Archery would like to thank everyone who sent in a photo of their hunting season. Thank you for being part of the Work Rack Gallery. These photos are great examples of how you all maintain this centuries-old tradition.

