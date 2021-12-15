Janhvi Kapoor in a Floral Print Kaftan Dress Brings Summer Vibes to Winter Days





Let’s face it, sometimes we just want to opt for outfits that are comfortable, chic and fluid at the same time. On such occasions, an elegant caftan comes to the rescue. Kaftans are trendy, versatile, and can be a perfect choice for making fashion statements. Actress Janhvi Kapoor gives us her nod of approval. We recently saw her wearing a vibrant one-shoulder kaftan dress. And, oh boy, she looked fabulous. Keeping the color yellow as a base, her flowing number was accompanied by prints in light green, purple and white hues. She adorned herself with dangling golden earrings. She achieves the look with minimal makeup and her hair styled in soft curls. Janhvi Kapoor in her printed dress

Photo credit: Instagram / @janhvikapoor These aren’t always light dresses, as Janhvi Kapoor exudes grace and style even when wearing classic black. She once opted for a black mini dress with long sleeves and a plunging neckline. Can we say that Janhvi dominated the street fashion game? Her casual black outfit was perfect for a weekend outing. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor soars to chic new heights in stunning brown Lehenga) We need to take notes from Janhvi Kapoor on how to style monochrome outfits. For her trip to New York, she chose beige pants with a long coat in the same color. To break up the monotony, she wore a multicolored cropped sweater underneath. No wonder Janhvi Kapoor also has a breathtaking beach collection. Once set, temperatures soar in a floral bikini set and sarong tied at the waist. Her all-black outfit showed off floral designs in red and green tones. Her wet hair added drama to her overall appearance. Janhvi Kapoor can make any outfit look stylish and we have proof of that. A few days ago, we saw her wearing this hot pink bodycon mini dress. The actress has just chosen a pair of hoops for this strappy number. Her pink makeup and her hair tied back in a top ponytail added a sense of completion to her look. Janhvi Kapoor is a fashionista who has the perfect outfit even when she decides to go for a hike with friends. The actress opted for a pastel peach tank top and a brighter neon alternative in the same shade for the tights. She ditched the makeup and yet looked chic. Indeed, Janhvi Kapoor can wear every look like a real diva. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor is a delicate floral dream in a gorgeous Rahul Mishra Lehenga)

