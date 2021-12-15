Lagos Fashion Week designs are available to buyers worldwide – WWD





Some attendees of the latest Lagos Fashion Week benefit from a catwalk sales platform with Moda Operandi. For the second year in a row, four designers from the annual event in Nigeria will sell their latest designs on the luxury shopping site. Abiola Olusola, Banke Kuku, Onalaja and Studio 189 will all be sold via Moda this year – with a live collective broadcast until December 19. They follow last year’s contestants – Lisa Folawiyo, Andrea Iyamah, Bloke and Christie Brown – whose feature film on the site came at a dark and historic moment in Nigerian history. In a surprise twist, Folawiyo and Iyamah are also back this year after the excellent sales performance at the trunk show last year. Lagos is one of the main creative hubs of greater Africa and the managers have worked there to make its Fashion Week resonate globally. In 2020, however, the event became a digital-only initiative following social uprisings following the bloodshed at Lekki’s tollgate on October 20. This now infamous day saw peaceful protesters from the #EndSARS movement who advocated for an end to corruption and police brutality clash with militant forces, resulting in untold death and injury as troops fired on crowds of people. activists. Lagos Fashion Week founder Omoyemi Akerele.

Courtesy / Lagos Fashion Week “The partnership with Moda Operandi could not have been a better time considering our decision to postpone the physical activation of post-civil unrest from Lagos Fashion Week Nigeria to 2020. The success of the Fashion Week show Lagos fashion in 2020 has driven Lisa Folawiyo and Andrea Iyamah is showcasing her independent shows at Moda Operandi this season, ”said Lagos Fashion Week founder Omoyemi Akerele. This year’s event took place in a hybrid format, with live and digital fashion shows October 27-31. In November, Akerele spearheaded the announcement of a $ 1.2 million government aid package that provided funding to 30 Nigerian fashion brands to save the economy from the impacts of COVID- 19. The grant was largely funded by the Nigeria Export Promotion Council, which is one of many government agencies working to increase Lagos Fashion Week’s role in the global fashion conversation. Now, with “The Best of Lagos Fashion Week” show on Moda, that plan is coming to fruition. The six participating labels this year offer colorful designs with unique silhouettes, all priced well between $ 400 and $ 800. The designs, which are produced primarily on the African continent, will ship to consumers in May. “We saw exceptional talent emerge from Lagos Fashion Week and we are honored to partner with them on a runway show for the second year in a row,” said April Hennig, Director of Merchandising, Moda. “This year, we are adding four stars to our curation and continue to support Lisa Folawiyo and Andrea Iyamah. We are particularly excited about the creativity and breadth of the design, the representation of personal heritage through traditional craftsmanship and manufacturing, the commitment to supporting local artisans and the strong narrative element.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/designer-luxury/lagos-fashion-week-designs-available-global-shoppers-moda-operandi-1235018309/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos