



SYDNEY – Ralph Lauren improves his game at the Australian Open. To mark the first anniversary of the company’s appointment as the official Australian Open outfitter, dressing up to 4,000 field and on-site employees, WWD may reveal that Ralph Lauren has also signed as as the official towel supplier for the 2022. tournament, to be held January 17-30 at Melbourne Park. Comprised of six models, the towels will be used on the field by players and will also be available for purchase at the two Ralph Lauren pop-up stores on site. Looks from the Ralph Lauren Australian Open commemorative collection which will be unveiled at the Australian Open in Melbourne in January. Also for the 2022 event, the company will for the first time launch a co-branded Ralph Lauren Australian Open commemorative collection of polo shirts, jackets and accessories, which will be available on-site in pop-up stores. Ralph Lauren Australian Open, in Polo Ralph Lauren retail stores and their e-commerce globally. The collection consists of a range of men’s and women’s clothing of 32 units, a range of children’s clothing of 18 units, as well as 10 accessories, including hats, sneakers and bags. As with official uniforms, the company’s collection for open incorporates sustainable materials such as recycled polyester, recycled nylon, and more responsibly produced cotton. “Ralph Lauren has defined a distinct sense of style for over 50 years and their fresh, modern styling perspective is a perfect fit for the Australian Open,” said Craig Tiley, Australian Open tournament director. Ralph Lauren’s Create-Your-Own personalization program will once again be available exclusively on-site at the event, offering customers the option of adding their names or initials, Polo emblems and AO22 exclusives to Ralph Lauren products. One of the Ralph Lauren Australian Open towels that will be unveiled at the Australian Open in Melbourne in January 2022. Additionally, the company is partnering with Tennis Australia on an initiative called AO Glam Slam presented by Ralph Lauren, an international tennis tournament sanctioned by the Florida-based LGBTQ sports organization, the Gay and Lesbian Tennis Alliance. The tournament is designed to celebrate and promote equality and diversity and its finals will take place during the Australian Open Finals weekend. The Australian Open is the third Grand Slam tournament in Ralph Lauren’s portfolio, alongside the US Open and Wimbledon, which the company became the official supplier to in 2005 and 2006, respectively.

