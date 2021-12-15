



LAURELLA Fashion Store / mode: lina

Patryk lewiski + 25



Zoned Area of ​​this architecture project Zoned:

160 m²



Year Year of completion of this architecture project Year:



2021



Photographs Photographs: Patryk lewiski



Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Patryk lewiski Text description provided by the architects. LAURELLA is a popular Polish fashion brand, with designers Laura Reiss-Vogel and Marcin Vogel behind its success. In 2021, this couple opened a new boutique, and fashion: lina was entrusted with the design. The main objectives set by the investors were clear: the store must be the most rosy and “instagrammable” place on the map of Poland. Patryk lewiski Patryk lewiski Patryk lewiski Another goal was to create the safest and most welcoming space for parents and their children, as they often accompany the first when shopping. To meet these defined expectations, the architects proposed to divide the space of the store into a few thematic areas, linked together by well-lit portals. In each one, pink is still very present, differing only in shade, and the whole concept is complemented by characteristic and eye-catching neon lights. Plan With the first step through the door, our adventure begins with a flowery room, adorned with lotus flower shaped lamps, flower patterned floors, paper flowers and Flower Power neon lights. Additionally, in the Laurella we are greeted by the Roller Derby Arena with special roller skate avenues resembling tracks with energizing lighting and pink roller skates with stylish neon lights in the background. Patryk lewiski Patryk lewiski The next area revolves around the Pool Party theme. What to find here is a swimming pool filled to the brim with, you guessed it, pink balls, a shower room with a gold frame and a lifeline next to another neon Pool party. Apart from aesthetics, children love to spend time there, waiting for their mom. Patryk lewiski Straight from the pool area, we go to our next stop – London tube-style changing rooms, with characteristic brick-shaped tiles, a tube map, and metal chairs. Only the changing rooms teleport us inside a railway carriage with lamps hinting at specific wheel-shaped hangers, a London telephone box and an elevator, in which one can find fantastic sliding doors on the sides, and when they are closed, a safe is lit to signify that someone is inside. Patryk lewiski The last point of interest in a shopping getaway is, of course, a counter – and as the whole store is filled with fascinating designs, this one couldn’t be the exception. This time it’s American Diner, with recognizable ladies all over the room, a bar counter lit by dozens of light bulbs, a glowing logo, and pink bar stools – as if they’ve come straight from the ’60s. In this same room there is also a pink cart with a coffee machine for the use of customers. Patryk lewiski Patryk lewiski Unmissable spaces in such a friendly store are both a miniature playground for the youngest with an inflatable car and toilets designed in the disco spirit with a real glass ball hanging from the ceiling. Visiting the Laurella store is an adventure in itself, where the attention to every detail, surprising solutions and above all – the attitude towards the customers – especially the youngest ones – can be noticed almost at every step of the process. Laurellas sellers often tell how children tell their parents how much they love to visit the rose shop. Patryk lewiski

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.archdaily.com/973633/laurella-fashion-store-mode-lina The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos