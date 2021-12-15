Interview with costume designer Sharon Long

The big season 2 covers so a lot of ground that is difficult to follow. First, there is the coup d’état. Next, Catherine has to figure out how to run an entire country while being pregnant. And there are her ever-changing feelings for Peter. And then there is this whole situation with Catherine’s mother and her untimely disappearance! But one thing you can count on Great is that no matter what happens, the clothes will be really, really amazing. Catherine might try to stab Peter, but you’ll watch the scene saying, “Oh my god, that DRESS.”

We had to figure out how the show manages to do this so consistently. Cosmopolitan sitting with Great Season 2 costume designer Sharon Long to talk about Catherine coronation gown, what it was like to design elaborate 18th-century gowns and crowns in the midst of a pandemic, and how Catherine the Great, played by Elle fanning , used fashion as a movement of political power.



Cosmos: I want to talk about this gold dress for the coronation of Catherine. How important was it to create a dress that not only looked stunning, but also made a statement in court?

Sharon Long: Tony McNamara, the writer and showrunner, wanted her to see a photo of a dress like this, and it’s a way for her to connect with the Russian people. If you know anything about Catherine the Great, she was pretty political in her clothes. She was very aware of the power of clothes.

Gareth Gatrell

Marial, played by Phoebe Fox, says it took Catherine’s maids four hours to make the dress. How long does he have Actually take you to make the dress, and what was the process?

Because this is such a special occasion, it had to have a lot of impact – that’s a crowning glory! If you look at the working hours, it was two three-person weeks, which is a lot. The average for making these mid-18th century dresses is about a two or three person week, so it took a lot longer.

We did the fittings with Elle for the shape so that everyone was happy with the shape before cutting into the fabric, because due to the very fact of being metallic, it’s quite expensive. Because of the containment, we were under a lot of stress… we could only get certain things, and once we used them, they were gone. So we couldn’t really make any mistakes.

Marial also tries to dissuade Catherine from wearing this dress, implying that it is the old fashioned way. Why is it so bad that she ends up accepting?

Catherine is a fairly practical person, so she sees an opportunity to take a political step. In a way, we assume that someone is watching. Obviously at that time there was no social media so it’s not like she’s been on Instagram and everyone has seen her and the villagers are all so happy that she carries the same thing as them, but you have to assume that this word is circulating.

If social media * existed * then, do you think she would have used it to communicate with her people?

I think so. She was apparently very charismatic. Not very beautiful, which obviously is Elle, but she was very charismatic and very intelligent… and she certainly knew what to do to please people.

Tell me about Catherine’s crown. What went into the making of this?

We were in containment so I couldn’t see the drawings so it was all done by email and drawings back and forth. [Two jewelers] had to design the structure and the individual flowers and birds on it. I had found an embroidery reference that had some really good images that we translated into the headdress.

They were to meet in one of their back gardens when it was snowing. They would send me photographs and I would look at things that was on a lawn, not on a head, because they couldn’t come and fit Her. When he fell on his head it was so fantastic he adjusted, stayed straight and did what we wanted him to do because it was so very close !

Gareth Gatrell

Yellow was in the spotlight this season, with gold in the coronation gown early and then Catherine giving birth and wearing lots of yellow postpartum gowns. What is the meaning of yellow?

Season 1 costume designer Emma Fryer designed for Catherine as a very young lady so she had pretty young and fresh colors like pale blue, yellow, mauve. It seemed appropriate to keep it in the same colors. I didn’t see the character of Catherine, who is German and very practical, suddenly turn dark.

She looks fantastic in pastels and you always want your principal lady to look her best. Towards the end of Season 2, that’s when I started to break into other colors. I intentionally left the red until the end.

Gareth Gatrell

There are a lot of pastels in the baby shower scene. This is in stark contrast to some of the more traditionally “Russian” color schemes. What made you gravitate towards lighter colors?

Because it’s a baby shower, and there was no baby shower back then, we were allowed to do whatever we liked. We chose baby colors. Color sorbet. Even though the traditionally Russian colors are red and green, at that time much of the silks were imported from Europe because the yard always tried to be French, which is much lighter, more sparkling and more chilly. . It was just a really fun thing to do, to make a nice piece of television.

Great hasn’t been renewed for a third season yet, but what fashion moments can we expect in the future?

[Laughs.] I think it’s tempting fate!

Alright, fair! What about future reconstructions of actual dresses that Catherine wore?

I have to say these aren’t the most exciting dresses! She tended to wear very loose clothes. There are some real clothes left, and they wouldn’t inspire you at all. Her wedding dress and her crowning gown are the two that would take your breath away.

I found that it was better to read about her than to look at these clothes because you would never think they belonged to a queen. She has tried very hard not to impress people too much so that she is very approachable. She never wore the same dress twice. If it had an impact once, it would never have the same impact again.

Gareth Gatrell

