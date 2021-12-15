Expansion completed at New Directions Men’s Shelter in Myrtle Beach





MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – New Directions of Horry County is moving people to its newly expanded men’s shelter. The extension, on the second floor of the refuge, can accommodate up to 74 additional beds. There are 90 on the first floor. “I couldn’t even count the months, days, years that we talked about today,” said Kathy Jenkins, CEO of New Directions. “We are so excited to have finally opened the second floor.” The project cost around $ 200,000 and the organization was able to get the job done with grants and community support. “We started out as the first Bank of America champions on the Grand Strand with a grant of $ 50,000,” Jenkins said. “(Beach Church) did a year-end campaign and helped us raise $ 30,000. We also had several small grants and the rest were all people. The expansion means there are brand new bathrooms and clothing storage areas, especially important for people staying at the shelter who have to go to work. The expansion opened just before the holiday season, which can be unpredictable for the shelter. The temperature, however, is predictable. “We have a lot of cold nights,” Jenkins said. “And the people who usually don’t come to seek refuge or who don’t participate in the program need a place to get off the streets. And so we’re open every night for anyone who needs to get out of the elements. New Directions estimates that the homeless population of Horry County is just under 700. It has programs in place to help those facing poverty, homelessness and substance abuse. After the expansion was completed, Jenkins said the organization was already in the early stages of planning for another project next to the men’s shelter. “We would like to build a new women’s shelter there, have all of our administrative offices, open a drop-in center, and have resources flow to our clients through the drop-in center,” Jenkins said. She added that she would like to see this project in the next 18-24 months, but noted that it could be an ambitious goal. The shelter needs towels, cleaning supplies and laundry detergent. You can watch them website for more information about their services and how you can help them.

