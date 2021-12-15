Inflation hits 10-year high as fuel, fashion and food prices soar | Economic news

Inflation hit 5.1% last month, hitting a new decade high as the cost of living soared for households.

The consumer price index (CPI) measure of inflation in November was against 4.2% in October and well ahead of expectations that it would hit 4.7%. It has not increased since September 2011.

It comes a day before the Bank of England’s latest decision on whether to raise interest rates – and pushed the pound higher against the dollar as markets bet it should now act. .

Shoppers Face Rising Cost of Living As Christmas Approaches



Bank under pressure to raise rates to curb price spikes, but reluctant to jeopardize economic recovery already stutters even before the arrival of the Omicron variant – and the restrictions designed to combat its spread.

Inflation figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) crystallize some of the pressure households face as the UK heads into another festive period plagued by COVID and Boris’ government Johnson resists political blows.

Experts expected inflation go north of 5% – but not until next spring.

ONS Chief Economist Grant Fitzner said: “A wide range of price hikes have contributed to another sharp rise in inflation, which is now at its highest rate in more than a decade “.

Data points to increases across a wide range of categories, including fuel – which hit a record high in November – as well as fashion, food and used cars.

Meanwhile, the costs of goods produced by factories and the price of raw materials – factors that may put additional pressure on consumer prices in the coming months – are also increasing, reaching the highest rate since at least 12 years old, the ONS said.

HSBC Economist Liz Martins discusses the latest inflation figures on Sky's Ian King Live



Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “We know how difficult rising inflation can be for families and households, which is why we are spending £ 4.2bn to support living standards and provide targeted measures for the most vulnerable during the winter months.

“With the virus resurfacing, the most important thing we can do to save the economic recovery is for everyone to get a boost now.”

Analysis: inflation is back For many years people assumed that prices were now under almost permanent control, that they had been brought under control by independent central banks, that the double-digit price hikes of the 1970s were a thing of the past. Now, with inflation rising so sharply, no one is more sure. The big question is whether this inflation turns out to be “transitory”, passing very quickly and falling again at the end of 2022. Read more from Ed Conway

Pat McFadden, shadow chief secretary of Labor at the Treasury, said: “These numbers are a stark illustration of the cost of living crisis facing families this Christmas.

“Instead of taking action, the government is looking the other way, blaming ‘global problems’ as it traps us in a cycle of high taxes and low growth.”

The biggest contribution to the November spike in inflation came from transport, with gasoline prices averaging 145.8 pence per liter from 112.6 pence a year earlier and used car prices in up nearly a third since April, as global semiconductor chip shortages reduce the supply of new vehicles.

In transport as a whole, annual inflation is 12.5%, the highest rate on record since 2006.

Clothing and footwear prices also rose, compared to a period last year when discounts were being received as retailers faced a lockdown in November.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak acknowledged pressure on households caused by inflatonia



Food inflation – at its highest level since 2018 – was propelled by more expensive sugars, jams, syrups, chocolate and confectionery, while higher tariffs on tobacco as well as downloads of more expensive computer games have also increased the upward pressure on the CPI.

The latest figure adds to the prospect of a squeeze in the real value of wages, as this week’s numbers show that in the three months leading up to October they increased – excluding bonuses – at a rate of 4.3%, which, if maintained, will not be enough to keep pace with price increases.

Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund warned the Bank of England against “inaction bias” when deciding when and whether to raise interest rates.

Paul Dales, UK chief economist at Capital Economics, said inflation was set to be higher than the Bank’s 2% target than at any time since the UK began to target inflation in 1992.

“This brings tomorrow’s interest rate decision closer, but overall we think the Bank of England is more likely to hold rates at 0.1% until they know more. on the Omicron situation, ”Mr. Dales said.