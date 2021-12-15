What MetaBirkins Says About Virtual Fashion

There’s a hot new Birkin bag on the market. There are only 100, each made unique in colorful faux fur. Some are available in solid tones such as acid yellow or punchy cobalt, while others feature designs such as animal prints or blurry depictions of artwork like the Mona Lisa and Starry Night by Vincent Van. Gogh.

These Birkins, however, are not real, both in the sense that they are neither products of the French luxury house Herms nor real handbags.

These are virtual versions sold as NFT as in non-fungible tokens that represent digital assets on a blockchain through the NFT OpenSea marketplace. Called MetaBirkins, they are the creation of Mason Rothschild, an aspiring digital artist and the co-founder and marketing director of Terminal 27, a vibrant new LA concept store that mixes fashion and art. On December 2, he put them up for sale to some followers of the project on platforms like Twitter and Discord, the discussion board popular with gamers and the crypto community. Each was sold for 0.1 ETH, the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain, equivalent to around $ 450 at the time.

As of this writing, digital bags have since generated the equivalent of approximately $ 800,000 in transactions on OpenSea. The highest sale to date was around $ 46,000, while the current floor price, the lowest cost you can buy it for, is around $ 19,000. The NFT market can be volatile and there is no guarantee that these will hold their value over the long term. A genuine Herms Birkin, for comparison, starts selling for around $ 9,000 at retail and has been called a better investment than gold. Yet the MetaBirkins trade continues, and they’ve been touted online. by rapper Future, one of the Seven Rothschild Celebrities donated a free digital bag to help promote them.

But not all of the attention has been positive.

These NFTs infringe the intellectual property and trademark rights of Herms and are an example of fake Herms products in the Metaverse, the company told the Financial Times.

Rothschild declined to comment on Herms’ statement, but a representative said Herms had not made any contact or taken any action. (Herms did not return BoF’s request for comment.) Rothschild addressed the situation in the Discord channel for the project, saying MetaBirkin never claimed a formal connection with Herms.

It’s my artistic take on an icon, my remix, he added.

I knew it was going to go really well, Rothschild told BoF days before Herms released his response. I had no idea it was going to get to this level. It’s proof of concept for a lot of luxury brands that, hey, you can do it in the digital space.

Brands need less cajole on this point of view these days. As the NFT market has warmed up, so is fashion. Gucci, Givenchy, Burberry and many others have released NFTs in forms ranging from short films to video game accessories. Dolce & Gabbanas’ nine-piece NFT collection, coupled with real-world benefits and experiences, has raised over $ 6.1 million in auctions. In November, Morgan Stanley analysts noted that while sales of luxury NFTs are expected to remain negligible for some time, they expect that by 2030 the market will exceed 20 billion (22.6 billion of dollars).

The MetaBirkins are the latest addition to a burgeoning space whose rules and boundaries are still being defined, a space around which Herms himself has so far shied away. They highlight the profit potential of luxury NFTs as well as some of the intellectual property issues that brands and designers are likely to face as NFTs of all kinds proliferate and compete for a share of the pouring money. in the rapidly growing market.

When we open up a whole new product category, not a tiny one like face masks, but a potentially lucrative one like digital fashion, of course there is a gold rush that ensues, said Susan Scafidi, academic director of the Fashion Law Institute at Fordham University. Different parties are rushing to assert claims in this hitherto unknown territory.

What is legal and what is real?

Rothschild said the MetaBirkins are his homage and interpretation of an item he finds iconic, a way to digitally translate a physical commodity widely seen as representing wealth and success. The choice to make them in faux fur was a reference to the fashion’s move away from real fur. The concept grew out of another Birkin-themed project that Rothschild released with artist Eric Ramirez in May: the Baby Birkin, an NFT showing a pregnant fetus in a transparent Birkin, which was sold to online retailer Basic.Space for $ 23,500.

Any asset that is explicitly based on another branded product enters difficult legal territory. Herms has registered trademarks protecting the Birkins name and the shape of the bag from imitators, Scafidi said.

Rothschild changed the shape of MetaBirkins slightly and could potentially argue that no buyer would mistake their fur bags for genuine Herms products. Marks covering physical characteristics may not even apply.

It’s fundamentally different in the sense that it’s just not a bag, Scafidi said.

This is an area where the law is still working to clarify which one could shape the future of fashion as virtual spaces become more prominent, she noted.

But there are other issues involved. Notably, Herms could argue that the MetaBirkin is diluting its brand. However, it only matters if he cares about pursuing the problem. Even the luxury giants have limited legal resources. Herms must also take the court of public opinion into account, Scafidi noted. He may not want to be seen attacking an artist.

On the other hand, NFTs are a big business, she added. There was no longer talk of unique works of art in galleries.

Before the MetaBirkins went on sale, Rothschild tried to generate interest by frequently teasing them online. In doing so, however, he inadvertently lured counterfeiters who began selling counterfeit MetaBirkins copies of his performance.

In this, MetaBirkins fell victim to one of the criticisms against NFTs. While they allow their owner to prove unique ownership of a virtual asset, someone else can still just register the digital file and own the same asset. Niche communities buying NFT essentially values ​​the property more than the asset for this reason, as the property is what is rare and valuable, not the JPEGs of cartoon monkeys or pixelated punks which have become symbols of online status. However, brands may also grant other benefits to NFT holders, such as exclusive access to products or events, territory still being explored.

The MetaBirkins imitation didn’t do as well on OpenSea as Rothschild’s original fake Birkins, although a few did sell. Rothschild, who has warned online subscribers about the proliferation of counterfeits, said he felt bad for those who were misled.

For a lot of people in the Discord [channel], this is their first NFT, he said. They don’t know what is a scam, what is real.

Recontextualize in the metaverse

The MetaBirkins ‘cynical view is that this is a drain on Birkins’ name and image. But the last decades of art history and the fashion trajectory of recent years are also replete with examples of designers recontextualizing cultural symbols, whether it’s a can of Campbells soup or the logo. Guccis, which artist Trevor Andrew, aka Gucci Ghost, has generously appropriated in his graffiti and documented. in line. Gucci ended up collaborating with him. Rothschild pointed out that the late Virgil Abloh put works by Italian painter Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio on t-shirts and hoodies.

I’m on the side of recontextualizing the Birkin, said Jeff Carvalho, co-founder of Highsnobiety and Burrata Corp., a consultancy that advises brands on emerging technologies such as blockchain. While it could be a seizure of money, there is something to advance the issue of how brands can version almost endlessly in Web3, he said. added, referring to a decentralized internet based on blockchain technology that many crypto technologists and boosters are considering replacing the current paradigm of corporate-controlled networks.

Rothschild is betting that this kind of decentralization is the future. For now, he has another drop of MetaBirkins slated for December 23, and is planning more Birkin and non-Birkin projects.

Over the past week, a bunch of different companies have reached out in terms of collaborations and partnerships and releasing more products not in the MetaBirkins space, he said. I have definitely lots of ideas in mind.