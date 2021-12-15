Zendaya wears spider web dress to Spider-Man premiere: pictured





She loves its symbolism! zendaya made quite a statement to the Spider-Man: No Path Home Premiere in Los Angeles. How, you ask? The 25-year-old actress stepped onto the scene in a bespoke couture creation with spider web details. The star, who works with the stylist Cockroach of the law, teamed up with Valentino for the one-of-a-kind dress that had a next-level scream for Marvel’s verse.With top-to-bottom sequin detailing, a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, the ever-stylish star managed to give a super chic touch to the whole spider situation. The moment on the topic did not end there, however. Creative Director Valentino Pierpaolo Piccioli also created a full face mask with intricate details to really convey that Zendaya is a stylish superhero. On the accessories side, the actress dazzled the sequined Stuart Weitzman pumps and nearly 27.84 carats of Bulgari jewelry. She paired 9.71-carat earrings with two stunning rings from the jewelry house. In the glam department, The greatest showman the star had styled her in braids up to the buttocks. Ambassador Lancme also rocked understated makeup that emphasized eyeliner. Unsurprisingly, fans were understandably obsessed with the symbolic babydoll dress, taking to Twitter to share their love for the look. The spider web dress? The hair? The split leg? Miss Zendaya has done it again, one netizen wrote, while another said Zendaya is the queen of references. This last comment couldn’t be more specific, as the star was keen to weave subtle symbolism into every inch of the Spider Man press tour. For example, at the London premiere, the star was stunned in an Alexander McQueen ensemble embroidered with crystals that looked like a canvas. She even added spider web earrings. The week before, she had arrived at the Ballon d’Or at the Théâtre du Chalet in Paris wearing a Roberto Cavalli number that featured a gold-plated spine reminiscent of Dr Octopus.The character first appears in The Incredible Spider-Man 3 and made a comeback in Spider-Man: No Path Home. While fans obviously picked up on the reference, Zendaya confirmed her intentions with her outfit via Instagram Stories. She reshared a post that compared the two to her Instagram stories. We love a reference, she captioned the photo. Zendaya’s love for paying homage to her movies with fashion predates her Spider-Man tour. Back to the premiere of Space Jam: a new legacy in July, and the actress gave Lola Bunny’s uniform a couture touch.She wore a yellow, green, blue, purple and green patchwork jumpsuit by Moschino that clearly referenced the reimagined uniform of the fictional characters. Hear the best Hollywood stars give their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential



