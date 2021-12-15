Why fashion’s love affair with TV is such a big deal





To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. Golden rooms of Bridgerton to the dystopian rituals of Squid game, The TV drama series transported millions of viewers to inaccessible worlds in 2021, launching fashion and lifestyle trends overnight. the Regencycore trend, invented by the Lyst shopping platform to reflect an increase BridgertonStylish corsets and adornments, reached 11.5 million views on TikTok this year. HBO Max Gossip Girl restart ushered in the dark university preppy trend, prompting an increase in research for varsity jackets (+53 percent), plaid vests (+47 percent), and mock-neck shirts (+34 percent) after its July release. Ridley Scott’s latest film, Gucci House, seen searches for Gucci products peak in November, while the television Squid game and Emilie in Paris have created micro-trends ranging from green tracksuits and pink jumpsuits to Kangol bobs. Read more Should fashion play with Squid game? Squid game is the latest Netflix show to become a cultural phenomenon inspiring fashion trends and bringing attention to K-drama influencers. Luxury brands have longer production runs than super-fast fashion players like Asos, who originally built their business model on replicating As Seen On Screen looks. This means luxury brands aren’t structured to respond to flash-in-the-pan trends if a show goes viral. Instead, brands are now going straight to the source, working with streaming platforms like Netflix and HBO Max to produce fashion collaborations that are uploaded with the show or movie. Balmain leads the way. In November, Creative Director Olivier Rousteing launched a capsule collection with Netflix Western, The more they fall, after being approached about designing costumes and falling in love with the production, especially for his defense of black portrayal in westerns. The capsule collection, featuring western-inspired fringed jackets and suede skirts and available on Farfetch and the Netflix store, has received a very positive reception, according to Balmain CMO Txampi Diz. For us, partnerships between fashion and entertainment are something very obvious, he says. I mean, we’re all obsessed with content. Content is the key. Storytelling is the key. Separately, in August, Balmain also released a TV miniseries Fracture on British channel Channel 4, which has recorded 6 million views, well beyond initial projections, according to the brand. In China, Balmain has partnered with Tencent to broadcast Fracture, reaching 120 million views. How collaborations work best Brands have traditionally used collaborations to inject culture into their products, says Josh Simon, vice president of consumer products at Netflix, who collaborated on a streetwear drop for Squid game. What’s great for Netflix is ​​that we’re already starting from that point. I think a lot of our shows are the center of the cultural conversation … It’s only natural that we started to see how Netflix influences and interacts with the fashion world.

