Zendaya wows fans with canvas dress at Spider-Man premiere





Celebrities walked the red carpet for the premiere of the highly anticipated film Spider-Man: No Path Home Monday. Celebrities like Benedict Cumberbatch, Madison Beer and Jamie Foxx attended the screening in Los Angeles, but unsurprisingly, it was the actors who caught everyone’s attention. Tom Holland wore a brown double-breasted suit with a white shirt and black tie, but it was Zendaya whose dress really stole the show. As always, the 25-year-old wore an outfit inspired by the film, and this one could be the best yet. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5039%;"/> Photo by Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic Zendayas spider dress wows fans Zendaya dress choice for the Spider-Man: No Path Home the first was simply spectacular. She wowed in a mesh, strappy, plunging number covered in black spider webs. The floor-length slit dress was designed by none other than Valentino, and she teamed the look with black glitter Louboutin heels. The actress also wore Bulgari drooping diamond earrings, her hair in braids and a black fishnet mask. What better way to honor the movie than to dress in cobwebs, right? And she managed to make it ultra classy. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6016%;"/> Photo by Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic Fans react to Zendayas dress On Twitter, fans are in love with Zendaya’s stunning dress. One person wrote: Zendayas custom spider web dress Valentino for the No way home first is everything. Zendaya. The mask!?! The dress!?! I can’t get over it said another one. A in the third person added: Completely in love with the Zendayas dress at the premiere, she never fails. Not like I wanna cry over zendayas dress like I’m so in love with them tweeted another one. < style="display:block;padding-top:139.6999%;"/> Photo by Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic Spider-Man: No Path Home | official trailer < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> BridTV 6663 Spider-Man: No Path Home | official trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ZYzbalQ6Lg8/hqdefault.jpg 901854 901854 center 13872 This is not the first time that she has dressed accordingly This isn’t the first time Zendaya has dressed to match the movie at a premiere. In fact, she still does and manages to wow fans every time. For the Spider-Man: Far From Home First in 2019, she wore a black and red maxi dress inspired by Spider-Man colors. The upper half was backless and covered with red sequins while the lower part was covered with black sequins and had a small train. < style="display:block;padding-top:124.7259%;"/> Photo by Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images Then when her sci-fi movie Dune was released, she wore a dress inspired by that too. She walked the carpet in a simple, floor-length beige dress that mimicked the sandy planet where the movie takes place. We can’t wait to see what the actress will wear for her next preview! In other news, what’s the song in Find a Better Place Than This Than This TikTok?

