



The announcement of Chanel’s new CEO this week marks a departure for the French luxury brand, which is being hailed as a milestone for diversity within the industry. Leena Nair goes from global human resources director at Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever, where she worked for 30 years, to taking the reins of the 112-year-old fashion house founded by Coco Chanel. When Nair joins Chanel in early January, she will replace Alain Wertheimer who will become world president of the French fashion house. Nair and Wertheimer will further ensure Chanel’s long-term success as a private enterprise, the brand said. Nair said she was humbled and honored to be named CEO of the iconic and admired company. I am touched and honored to be named Global Managing Director of @CHANELLE, an iconic and admired company. – Leena Nair (@LeenaNairHR) December 14, 2021 The Indian-born executive was Unilever’s first Asian, the first woman and the youngest human resources director in history, a role in which she was responsible for around 150,000 people in more than 100 countries and has led the Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) program for its workforce. The optics behind her hiring echoed the sentiments expressed by Fiona Pargeter, head of D&I at Chanel, in a powerful speech. The intention is to diversify, Pargeter said in 2019, as reported by Womens Wear Daily. The intention is to take a more democratic approach from France itself, she said. We know that there have been tensions with our African brothers and sisters here in this country, our Arab brothers and sisters in this country. Chanel understands it. Andrew Groves, professor of fashion design at the University of Westminster, said: Given Leena Nairs’ track record, I hope Chanel is entering a period of profound change. If Chanel, a private company in a world of conglomerates, begins to change its worldview, then there is a chance that we will see a fundamental shift within the fashion industry. The fashion industry has been contemplating its structural biases since the spring of 2020 and the murder of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement. Nairs’ appointment is the clearest indication to date that racial disparities within the industry are taken as seriously as economic concerns. In June, the fashion brand announced that its revenue had grown to double digits in the first six months of this year. Despite this, the brand has struggled to capture the hearts and minds of fashionistas since Karl Lagerfeld’s death in 2019. He had been the brand’s creative director since 1981, and his successor Virginie Viard, who had worked closely with the enigmatic designer, didn’t have the same impact, with an influential fashion site. Prada diet complaining about a collection was simply lacking in excitement. Sign up for the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk The brand recently faced backlash online for the content of its Christmas advent calendar, which was mocked by some influencers. After 37 years of Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel had become a fossilized relic, still adhering to a Eurocentric and colonialist approach to fashion, Groves said. His death appears to have liberated the company, and this appointment indicates that they are looking beyond fashion, beyond Paris and beyond being gatekeepers to become a more inclusive business.

