Queen Maxima of the Netherlands dons an elegant dress as she visits cafes and caterers

Queen Maxima turned heads in an elegant wintery look as she visited small businesses today.

The Queen of the Netherlands, 50, traveled to Geertruidenberg to lend a sympathetic ear to owners of cafes and restaurant businesses to find out how they were coping with the Covid-19 crisis.

The Netherlands has recorded 16,000 new cases of coronavirus on average per day as Europe experiences an increase in infections.

Always impeccably shot for her royal engagement, Maxima chose a coffee-colored shirt dress that she teamed with a midnight blue cape for today’s visits.

The mother of three looked elegant, with a large black leather belt accentuating her slim waist.

She matched it with black leather gloves and high boots, as well as a black leather clutch.

As the temperature across the country climbed to a lukewarm 10 degrees, Maxima wrapped herself in the long cloak, but then removed it as she hopped from company to company.

Wearing an inside face covering that complied with social distancing guidelines, the Dutch Queen looked glamorous with a touch of bronzer enhancing her healthy glow and a streak of eyeliner bringing drama to her hazel eyes.

Her lips were a discreet berry pink and her eyebrows were carefully sculpted.

Her blonde tresses were styled in a straight, natural brushing, and her locks were casually tucked behind her ear.

Maxima, who is known for her love of accessories, wore a pair of trendy black earrings, but kept the rest of the look simple, and wore only her watch, and the bracelet holding hers and her daughters’ initials. , Amelia, Alexia and Ariane.

She first stopped at a Huis ten Bos cafe, where she sat down with her owner to hear how the coronavirus pandemic had affected their business.

She had a drink at the cafe before heading to a restaurant business next door.

She then headed to the Fort St. Gertrudis restaurant, where she once again listened to her owners and staff explain how they were dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In order to attend some of the venues, Maxima had to show a pass covid proving she was vaccinated.

Covid passes are not required in the Netherlands, but some places may ask to see a QR code and proof of negative Covid tests or vaccination certificates.

Maxima was her usual cheerful on her Geertruidenberg tour and was greeted by enthusiastic royal fans.

Last week the spotlight was on the eldest daughter of mother-of-three, Princess Amalia of the Netherlands, who entered her public role for the first time after celebrating her 18th birthday on December 7.

She attended a meeting of the State Council at the Binnenhof in downtown The Hague with her parents.

The future Queen’s milestone birthday marked her entry into a more public role, with the Dutch Royal Family announcing the news that she would be given an honorary seat on the board.

The advisory board provides independent advice to government and parliament on legislation and governance and is the country’s highest general administrative tribunal.

King Willem-Alexander sits on the council, although he does not participate in any of its activities. Queen Maxima also has a seat and acts in an advisory capacity.

Teenage Amalia said she would ask her Argentinian-born mother Queen Maxima, 50, to intervene temporarily if her father, King Willem-Alexander, 54, were to die suddenly, in a news story. biography marking his birthday.

The biography, simply titled ‘Amalia’, was written with the approval of the royal family.

It offers a rare glimpse into the private life of the Princess, who has been closely watched by her parents since Willem-Alexander took the throne in 2013.