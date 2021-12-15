The North Face, Cole Haan, more

We were counting down the days until Christmas, and if you still have a man on your list that you need to buy for, you’ve come to the right place. Today we have put together the best trendy holiday gift ideas for him this season. Inside you’ll find jackets, tops, pants, shoes and accessories that he is sure to love. I also added budget options as well as items to splurge on. So be sure to head under the jump to find all of our top picks when it comes to men’s fashion.

Mens Fashion Jackets

I have an active style as well as a polished coat that can be dressed up or down. Starting with sportswear, our top pick for this season is the ThermoBall Eco North Face Jacket. This style is compressible, waterproof and insulated. It is a fantastic option for layering during snow sports and it comes in four color options. You can find it at Nordstrom for $ 230 with the shipment that will arrive before Christmas.

A timeless dress style is the Banana Republic Houndstooth Car Coat. This classic style features a longer length and would be ideal for business events or a street look. You really get two coats in one with this option as it has a houndstooth pattern on one side and a herringbone pattern on the back. The collar also features a contrasting design. If you are looking to splurge on a loved one, this is a great option for $ 400.

< class="">

Trendy pants

Lululemons ABC Classic Fit Trousers are very trendy and extremely versatile. This style was designed for nomadic travel, making them perfect for traveling. The material is wrinkle-resistant to stay polished all day long and it also has reflective details to help you stay visible in low light. This is a standout pair of pants that they will wear for years to come and are priced at $ 128.

Shoes

Cole haans 4.ZERGRAND Chukka Boots are high end. They are a perfect option for fall and winter because they are waterproof. Cole Haan wanted to create a stylish option that works like a snow boot. It has a durable grip bottom and they are lightweight. Moreover, you can also find them in three color options and they are priced at $ 240.

< class="">

Slippers are always a great gift for men this time of year. One of our top picks is the UGG Tasman Slippers whose price is $ 100. These slippers are available in several color options and feature a rubber outsole that allows you to wear them indoors or outdoors. With over 600 positive reviews from Nordstrom customers, these slippers are rated 4.7 / 5 stars. However, if you are on a budget, Amazon offers the similar Hanes Men’s Memory Foam Slippers for Men starting at just $ 20.

< class="">

If you are looking for a sports shoe, the Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 7 Training Shoes stand out this year. These shoes are very durable and ideal for outdoor training this winter. Nordstrom cites that Zoom Air technology delivers a responsive ride that doesn’t sacrifice ground feel, while a rock plate under the heel and wrapped toe helps protect your foot from harsh conditions and trail debris. They are currently on sale for $ 112 and you can also choose from five fun color options.

Fashionable Christmas Stocking for Men

Are you looking for a Christmas stocking idea for men? men North Face Etip Salty Dog Tech Gloves would make a fantastic holiday gift idea. Not only are these gloves fashionable, but they are also functional. This style is priced at only $ 35 and has touchscreen compatible fingertips for accessing your phone in cold weather.

Socks are another perfect Christmas stocking idea. Bonobos are known for their unique, high quality socks that they are sure to love. the Extra soft socks are priced at $ 15 and come in a range of fun prints. These socks are ideal to pair with boots, dress shoes or sneakers.

Finally, you’ll want to check out our latest guide to the best men’s ski gear this season, including jackets, wetsuits, goggles, and more. $ 20.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube channel for all the latest videos, reviews and more!