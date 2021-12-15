Fashion
Bride buys wedding dress for $ 3 – and fans compare her to Meghan Markle
Thrifty bride revealed she bought her second-hand wedding dress for just $ 3 as fans gush she looks like her Meghan markle in the elegant dress.
Rachel Connealy, 26, from Florida, showed off the full length silk gown she wore to her wedding ceremony on TIC Tac this week, saying she had bought it from Goodwill for next to nothing.
“I saved this silk dress right after our engagement and always wore it to the ceremony,” she captioned the video of her modeling the dress on her big day.
The deal of the century! Rachel Connealy, 26, from Florida, revealed she bought her full-length silk wedding dress at Goodwill for just $ 3
Master Thrifter: The bride showed off the occasion dress on TikTok this week
The ethereal dress featured a drape over the bodice and a sheer cape. She completed the look with a matching sheer veil and white stacked heeled sandals.
And it wasn’t the only occasion dress she wore that day.
Two weeks before Rachel said “yes”, she found her “dream wedding dress” at Goodwill for $ 5 and wore it to her reception.
She also shared a video of that dress on TikTok, writing, “You never know what you’ll find on savings 2 weeks before your wedding.”
Stylish: Rachel’s stylish dress featured a drape over the bodice and a sheer cape
Blushing bride: Rachel completed the frugal look with a sheer veil and dainty jewelry
Duchess vibe: Fans insisted she looked like Meghan Markle on her wedding day
The second, more whimsical look was a mini dress with white puffed sleeves and a ruffled floral lace skirt.
Rachel managed to score two different wedding dresses for under $ 10 which is more than a bargain.
The average cost of a wedding dress in the United States is $ 1,631, including alterations, according to Brides. However, prices can range from $ 500 to $ 25,000 or more, depending on the designer.
Rachel’s wedding dress videos got a combined total of almost 1.5 million views, and people were understandably astonished by her incredible finds.
For real? Rachel also found a second wedding dress for $ 5 two weeks before her wedding and ended up wearing it to her reception.
Playful: the second, more whimsical look was a mini dress with white puffed sleeves and a ruffled floral lace skirt
Amazing: Rachel managed to score two different wedding dresses for under $ 10. The average cost of a wedding dress in the United States is $ 1,631, including alterations
Obsessed: Rachel’s wedding dress videos totaled nearly 1.5 million views, and people were understandably amazed by her incredible finds
“Truly breathtaking. Like something out of a magazine, ”one fan exclaimed, while another added,“ Loving the minimalist look, it also seems expensive.
‘Incredible finds, I know how you did it, but they are both so unique and so beautiful !!’ someone else commented.
Rachel has also received a number of comparisons with the Duchess of Sussex, who opted for a timeless white gown for her own royal wedding.
“You remind me of the gorgeous Meghan Markle here! One person wrote.
“I thought you were Meghan Markle,” someone else admitted.
“You look a bit like Meghan Markle,” agreed another.
