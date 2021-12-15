Kim Jones moves into the Fendi family

For fashion designer Kim Jones, life currently revolves around a collection of collections. In September 2020, the 42-year-old Briton took charge of Fendi as artistic director, a post Karl Lagerfeld held for more than half a century, until Lagerfeld’s death in 2019. The role, which includes overseeing the billion dollar women’s ready-to-wear, fur and couture lines brands, in addition to Joness, he’s already more than a full-time position as artistic director of Dior Men , where he has served since 2018. While Jones describes the juggling between menswear and womenswear; between an iconic Parisian house and a Rome-based label known for its wild and crazy funny furses, he also admits that sometimes he doesn’t know if he is coming or going. I’ll be in Rome this weekend to advertise. Then I’m in Paris next week styling Dior, he said on a Friday afternoon, zooming in from his home in London. Then I’m in New York the following week, then I go back to Rome to do some tailoring. I’m working on my third Fendi couture collection, and I’m so excited about it. And then I’m back in Paris to do … something. I do not even know.

As exhausting as it sounds, for Jones the globetrotter has always been a way of life. Born in London, he spent his childhood in Ecuador, the Caribbean and Africa, after his father’s work as a hydrologist. If he’s now settled in London, in an ultramodern glass and concrete house designed by Italian architect Gianni Botsford, he’s never more comfortable than when he’s on a plane. I’m someone who enjoys being in different places because it gives me different things to think about, he says. When I finish collections I like to go somewhere. That’s almost the point after a sentence for me. I want to see the whole world.

Before the pandemic, Jones made a point of visiting three new places each year and making six annual trips to Japan, a country that provided him with visual inspiration. Being forced to stay close to home because of Covid was, he said, a nightmare, and as of October, he had yet to resume his usual jet-set routine. I’m still in my work bubble, for safety reasons and because I can’t afford to have free time, he says. I can’t get sick because I have a lot of responsibility to get things delivered at the right time.

Fortunately, he doesn’t have to leave the house for his eye to travel. His collections of the off-piste genre filled the lack of inspiration. Like Lagerfeld, who lived surrounded by first edition books and museum-quality furniture and paintings, Jones is an almost obsessive accumulator. It started in childhood, with Star wars toys; Han Solo was his favorite, because he’s a bit of a rebel, but a team player. Currently, his library holds around 20,000 volumes and he owns over 6,000 vinyl records, wardrobes full of vintage London nightclub clothes, lots of furniture from the turn of the 20th century and all kinds of artwork. As I go, my taste has refined more and more, he said, pointing to a wall of meticulously arranged books. Many of them were written by members of the Bloomsbury Set, the famous group of British artists and intellectuals, with whom he has been fascinated since spending part of his youth living in Sussex, just down the road from Charleston Farmhouse, the de facto bohemian HQ circles. These are all inscribed or autographed original editions, he says, as he opens a bottle green leather case and pulls out a Vita Sackville-Wests copy of Virginia Woolfs. Orlando. That’s the whole Vitas wall over there, and then I’ve got Vanessa Bells on this side, and Leonard Woolfs over there. Now I collect them on such a scale that I have to know what to do with them. I spoke to the Charleston Trust about leaving everything to them, as well as the furniture.

For Jones, collecting is an innate impulse. It’s really genetic, he says. Her father and uncle were always on the hunt for the perfect this or that, and her mother, who is Danish, was buying books. I was really annoyed that his library looked messy, he recalls. I was going to categorize it by publisher, by author, by subject, so it was really neat. And I guess that’s what I still do now, as a therapist would probably treat it. His hobby, as he calls it, is less about owning things, though no one accuses him of anti-materialism, than creating ideal sets of objects that make sense together. And in this way, it is reminiscent of his day job. I like the connections between certain things, he says. I think this is also what I continue to do with the fashion collections.

From left to right : Delettrez Fendi and Luciano Fendi.

Fendi is not only a brand of women’s clothing, but also a house of women, a true matriarchy, something that Jones has to consider. As Delfina Delettrez Fendi, who designs accessories for the brand and is known for wearing vintage Fendi from her mother and grandmother’s closets, puts it, I am the traveling archive and my mother the talking archive.

It is therefore logical that one type of collection informs the other. Her Spring 2021 Fendi fashion show, for example, included Orlando-inspired dresses that winked at the protagonist of the novel: crisp cuts on one side and flowing silk encrusted with crystals on the other. Portions of the text appeared on book-shaped sleeves, mother-of-pearl minaudires and knee-length boots, and the models a cast of friends and muses including Demi Moore, Naomi Campbell and Kate Mosswalked among display cases of Bloomsbury Books and Objects from Joness’ Personal Storage. A quintessentially British creative movement and a quintessentially Italian fashion house may, at first glance, seem like a random pairing. But, in fact, Jones didn’t pull the idea out of nowhere. Vanessa Bell painted a whole series of oils near the Villa Medici, he points out and, of course, he has the catalog in his library.

Kim is someone who likes to dig deeper and find those connections, says Delfina Delettrez Fendi, a fourth generation member of the fashion family, who designs the brand’s jewelry and appears on these pages with her youngest. sister, Leonetta Luciano Fendi. Who would think of bringing together the Villa Medici and Virginia Woolf? But it all makes sense. Things are lining up.

For his latest collection, Jones once again made the connection, this time turning to the art of Antonio Lopez, the influential fashion illustrator and longtime friend of Lagerfelds, whose work he also collects. I have most of his books, and I have some really good magazines, and some actual paintings and drawings, says Jones, who coordinated with the Lopezs estate to reproduce the artists’ bright and graphic images on the dresses, coats. and bags. And then I saw something in the Fendi archives, and I was aware of Lopez’s relationship with Karl. And, of course, I always want to respect Karl.

Although the two have never worked together, Jones clearly feels a kinship with his predecessor. The fact that Lagerfeld shared his passion for the collection, he says, helps him understand why he did things, and use that mindset to make clothes look really, really good. The similarities between the two designers are not lost on the Fendi women, who, according to Delettrez Fendi, see them both as part of the family. The two, she adds, not only share a first initial and zodiac sign, but also a very similar sense of humor. And I think a sense of humor is really fundamental to immersing yourself in the Fendi universe. Irony is always present at Fendi. Just think of the double F monogram, which stands for Fun Fur. There is a joke even in the logo!

What Jones admired most about Lagerfeld was his ability to slip inside a label’s enduring sensibility and make it look fresh again and again, decade after decade. The thing about Karl was he was very good at figuring out what the pillars of the house are, Jones says. And I think that’s something I’m also very successful at, and that’s why I love working for brands.

Indeed, he has worked for more than a dozen of them since graduating from graduate school at Central Saint Martins in 2001. While Jones initially published an eponymous line while working as a consultant for a laundry list of labels including Hugo Boss, Mulberry, Umbro and Pastelle, his pre-Yeezy friend Kanye Wests suggested he shut down his eponymous label when he took over the design from British menswear house Dunhill, in 2008. Three years later, he started working for LVMH, hiring Vuitton for men. His success, which included a successful collaboration with streetwear sensation Supreme, led him to Dior.

While Fendi is far from the first legacy label it has put its finger on, it is, in some important ways, a departure, representing not only its first crack at the seam, but its very first collection of clothing for. women. While Jones points out that Dior Men has more than a few customers, red carpet dresses were uncharted territory. Men are very disciplined and you only have the specific things that you can work with, he says. Womens is a lot more free, with a lot more possibilities. But women have always been a part of my research, no matter where I have been. And obviously, I hang out with a lot of stylish women, and I’m kind of like a sponge when I’m around them. I always listen to what’s being said and watch someone’s outfit.

Fendi, however, is not only a brand of women’s clothing, but also a women’s house, a true matriarchy, with a living heritage to consider. Delettrez Fendi and mother of Luciano Fendis Silvia Venturini Fendi, the mastermind behind the baguette bag, remains very involved, as artistic director of accessories and menswear. As Delettrez Fendi, who is known for wearing vintage Fendi from her mother and grandmother’s closets, says, I am the walking archive and my mother is the talking archive.

This setup, according to Jones, is very much in line with the way he enjoys working. I sit with Silvia when I do fittings, and I want to do everything to make her happy. I ask, do you like it? You do not like him ? I am not precious about things. She’s the name, and I’m very aware: Shes Fendi. While he may be one of the world’s most sought-after designers, Jones is clear on one thing: I love that Fendi is Fendi; It is not me. I never wanted to have my name on anything. I do not care.

