Anne Hathaway shines in dove-print dress and boots at 2021 MoMA Gala – Footwear News





All products and services presented are independently selected by the editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Anne Hathaway dressed up for the 2021 Film Benefit Gala at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. The “Devil Wears Prada” star donned a feminine black Chanel dress from the brand’s Cruise 2021/2022 collection, which featured a white dove print, for the occasion. the Noon-length number at $ 6,300 It featured wide straps and a square neckline, as well as black and white braided leather trim and pockets. Hathaway’s dress was layered under a sparkling black coat, which added an element of glamor to her look. The outfit was complete with layered silver rings and bracelets, as well as earrings and a white square Chanel clutch.

Anne Hathaway attends the 2021 Metropolitan Museum of Art Film Benefit Gala in New York City. CREDIT: ZapatA / MEGA

Anne Hathaway attends the 2021 Metropolitan Museum of Art Film Benefit Gala in New York City. CREDIT: ZapatA / MEGA The “WeCrashed” star traded in her signature strappy sandals or pointed toe pumps for a pair of white ankle boots. From the same Cruise collection, the style featured patent leather uppers with Chelsea-style elastic panels, as well as almond-shaped toe caps. The pair also featured angular heels totaling 3.5 inches in height, accented with an elegant gold “double C” logo. Hatahway’s boots gave her a clean look while making a statement. His pair is selling for $ 1,575 on Chanel.com. Related

Anne Hathaway attends the 2021 Metropolitan Museum of Art Film Benefit Gala in New York City. CREDIT: ZapatA / MEGA

Zoom on the Chanel boots by Hathaway. CREDIT: ZapatA / MEGA

Chanel boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Chanel Ankle boots are the best cold weather shoe because of their higher coverage than pumps, but they can be layered in a variety of looks. A top style tip is similar to the Hatahway outfit, pairing ankle-length or knee-high boots under a midi skirt for a clean look. In addition to the “actress”, Lily Aldridge, Dakota Johnson and Rihanna have also worn Balenciaga, Gucci and Isabel Marant ankle boots in recent weeks.

Anne Hathaway attends the 2021 Metropolitan Museum of Art Film Benefit Gala in New York City. CREDIT: ZapatA / MEGA The boots match Hathaway’s penchant for strong shoe statements, which she made on and off the red carpet. The Oscar-winning actress regularly wears colorful pumps and sandals from brands like Tom Ford, Jimmy Choo, Charlotte Olympia and Giuseppe Zanotti. Its after-hours rotation tends to shift towards clean casual shoes: Valentino and Chanel flats, Nike sneakers, and a variety of pointy-toe black leather loafers are regularly rotated. Step out in white boots this winter, like Anne Hathaway.

