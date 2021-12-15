Fashion
Coppin State men’s basketball forgot his jerseys against Drexel
If you watched Coppin State’s men’s basketball game against Drexel on Tuesday night without context, you might have assumed it was just a scrimmage.
Drexel was on the pitch in his home uniforms, playing against a team wearing Drexel training jerseys. Despite the confusing clothing, it was the Drexel Dragons that hosted the Coppin State Eagles.
Shortly before the denunciation, the Eagles realized they had left their uniforms elsewhere. Instead of forfeiting, they borrowed the opposition training jerseys, paired with their own shorts, which allowed them to get on the team bus.
Strange situation at @DrexelDragons basketball game where @CoppinStateUniv wear DREXEL workout gear! pic.twitter.com/JdV0P0ERur
Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) December 15, 2021
The blunder highlighted the negative impact of a exhausting schedule for Coppin State, who played their 15th game in just over a month, all but two on the road. That’s a lot of travel for any sports team, especially student athletes.
Teams that miss or forget their uniforms are not uncommon. Michael jordan even wore number 12 for a Chicago Bulls game in 1990 because his jersey could not be located. Coppin State put a valiant effort into their Drexel uniforms, but they ultimately lost 76-69, falling to 1-14 on the season, while the Dragons improved to 5-5.
Coppin State’s schedule isn’t about to get any easier, with the team set to play their next six road games. Fortunately, they don’t play again until December 23, which gives them plenty of time to find their real road uniforms.
Watch above via PSC Highlights
