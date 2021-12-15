The Wright Method: Bringing Back the Suits, Jay | Opinion

Villanova’s men’s basketball coach Jay Wright is known for many things, winning two NCAA Championships in the past six years, holding a Basketball Hall of Fame berth and being the best dressed coach in college sports.

However, Coach Wright’s wardrobe has taken a dramatic turn. Wright has eliminated his iconic, classic suits for a series of matching tracksuit sets, ditching classes for more comfort in this 2022 basketball season. His fringe style has moved away from sophistication in favor of casual, and we have to ask ourselves if this is affecting his game.

We were getting laid back, Wright said when asked about her dress choice before the start of the season. I was going to try it out and see how it goes. Everyone felt like they were going to get laid back, and now that game time is approaching, I think some guys are going the other way, but were ready to get laid back now, and were going to see how it goes. past.

Wright attributed much of his sense of style to his late tailor, Gabriele Gabe DAnnunzio, who died last winter. In an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, Wright fondly remembers her suit and gives it all the credit for her chic look.

DAnnunzio was responsible for many of Wright’s iconic looks, especially his crossover suits and high attention to detail. Even without the suits, Coach Wright still radiates confidence and calm on the pitch no matter what.he is wearing.

Coming out of a loss to Baylor, it’s worth considering whether or not Wright wearing his usual costume would have changed Villanova’s fate. During the appalling game, Villanova students went to YikYak to express their frustration.

Pajama Jay is a Hall of Fame threat to society, wrote a YikYak.

Another YikYaker, in a tone of anger and optimism, wrote that I feel like if Jay wore his costume again we would be ranked no. 1.

Brendan Donoghue (@ mensfashion5s on Instagram) has expressed his opinion on Wright’s new look.

Fashion mogul Tom Ford has said that dressing well is a form of good manners. said Donoghue. Well, in the case of Coach Wrights, dressing well is a form of intimidation of the opponent before being warned. If Villanova has a fashion icon, it’s trainer Jay Wright. Coach Wrights suits aren’t just a staple of the Novas campus, they send a clear message of preparation, attention to detail and sophistication that sets the tone of its program.

In addition to being iconic, the Wright suits represent preparation and balance on the pitch. They reflect a strategic and confident team that presents strong competition to its opponents.

Now, at about a quarter of the season, Villanova already has three losses under his belt, including one to UCLA coach Mick Cronin, who wore a suit during the game. The Villanovan asked Wright what he thought about dropping costumes this season and whether or not he thought it would have made a difference to his losses to UCLA and Purdue.

I thought Mick looked really good, Wright said. Maybe that would have impressed the officials a little, it might have helped him, but he looked good. I was jealous.

The Villanovan went on to ask the question in everyone’s mind: will the suits make a comeback this season?

I actually like casual clothes, he said. I really do.

Wright said he plans to continue the casual trend for the remainder of the season. While this comes with a collective outcry from the students at Villanova, we only wish Coach Wright and the men’s basketball team the best. The costumes may not be making a comeback, but we hope the Cats will.