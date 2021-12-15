Watch What Happens When “The Old Gays” Meets A Young Fan Who Loves Dresses

Erica Eeka McLeods, 6, mom from Southern California, Evan,love dresses. Evan wears them, in fact, every day. But even though the Evans School and his family are supportive of his clothing choices, his mother says Evan never sees other Evans in the outside world.

This is why it was so important, she said, that Evan recently had the chance to experience TikTok sensations. “Old gays, “who made sure they were dressed appropriately for the occasion.

McLeod, a single adoptive mother of three disabled children including Evan, stays home with them and devotes time to building their social media platforms. The reason, she saidTODAY.com, is to give people a little insight into their somewhat unconventional family life.

We could change a few minds and hearts so that the world of tomorrow will be kinder and more tolerant of other little Evans everywhere, she said.

Evan, who has autism, isnon-binary and “is said to be boy-girl,” according to McLeod, who added that Evan uses both him / him and them / them pronouns.

I’m learning from Evan, McLeod said. I never put words in Evans’ mouth. You never know who your child will be when they are born, but as they grow and develop you just need to listen to them and find ways to love, support and to encourage it.

McLeod describes Evan as creative and fun, a kid who lovesdance classes,Jojo siwa andLil nas x.

Evan sees the world very differently, she says. Autism doesn’t define Evan, but it’s absolutely part of who he is and makes him, I believe, the charismatic individual people fall in love with.

McLeod had followed “Old gayson TikTok and is a fan. Gay men’s quartet Bill Lyons, Robert Reeves, Jessay Martin and Michael Mick Peterson found viral fame on social media in their 60s and 70s thanks to their funny and sometimes touching videos.

After commenting on one of those videos, McLeod reached out to their team and arranged to get to their home two hours away so that Evan could meet them. Evan wore one of his fanciest dresses for the big day.

He was so excited to meet the grandfathers, McLeod said. Evan thinks all old people are grandfathers and grandmothers!

When the time was right and Evan encountered the four men casually sitting by the pool, each wearing a robe himself, McLeod said Evan was overwhelmed and hardly knew how to react.

We rarely see other boys or, mostly, men in dresses, so it was like, Wow, she said. It was proof to him that there were other little Evans in the world and that there were big Evans in the world, and that the big Evans also wore dresses. Anyone can wear a dress.

It’s something so small, but for a family like ours and for a child like ours, it meant the world, she added. We will keep this moment forever.

Evan and “Les Vieux Gays” Courtesy of Erica (Eeka) McLeod

“The Old Gays” also enjoyed meeting Evan and understood the importance of the moment. When they saw video clips of Evan and his family, they “were all instantly moved by Evan,” Reeves said. We all said we would love to meet him.

Reeves, 78, said he grew up in rural Arkansas at a time when being gay was not a public debate.

Although he said he had known from an early age that he was gay, this was not acknowledged and was not said, he said. Within my family, there were three things we were repeatedly taught that you don’t talk about in polite conversation, and that is religion, sex, and politics.

It wasn’t until I went to college in St. Louis, where I broke away from my family life and started being my own person, that I really started to recognize my homosexuality, Reeves continued. I don’t remember when I grew up seeing or knowing someone who was blatantly gay, and I certainly didn’t have a role model in the public sector at the time. It just wasn’t there, so I had to totally find my own way.

When creating content for their platform gets tough, Reeves said, his folks like Evan remind “The Old Gays” why their content is important.

I know it’s true for me, and I think it’s true for the four of us, that when we sit down and read the comments from our fans … it brings it all home, he said. . This is when we clearly recognize that this is why we were doing this: the knowledge that we are reaching and helping so many people is extremely satisfying.

“The Old Gays” now has a longtime fan in Evans’ mother.

I can’t thank four older gay men enough for not only taking the time out of their day to show their encouragement and kindness to a kid they didn’t even know, but also for putting in the effort they put in. made to find dresses that they thought they would represent, their joy level and fit them well, ”said McLeod. “It took a lot of work to make it happen, and it was so memorable and so precious for both of us.

This story originally appeared on Today.com

