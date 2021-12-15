“Finding Magic Mike”, reduced to his message, talks to men about getting their mojo back





Of course, the show features its fair share of curvy abs and lap dances, all while competing for a prize of $ 100,000. But it keeps coming back to the theme of these male contestants using their involvement to find each other, throwing in a few guys who wouldn’t be natural to anyone’s pinup schedule.

Located in Las Vegas (where else?), They start with 50 prospects and quickly reduce that number to 10. “What we’re looking for are guys who’ve lost their magic,” says host Adam Rodriguez, co -star of the films that host the show. He has been involved in research with choreographers Alison Faulk and Luke Broadlick, as well as the producer of the live show “Magic Mike” and guest stars like comedians Robin Thede and Whitney Cummings.

At another point, Rodriguez says the show is looking to “help them find what they came for here.” As if to respond to this, one of the contestants in his direct-to-camera confessional said, “I just want to prove to the world that I can achieve my goals and actually achieve something.”

If you think that sounds a little tricky for a show about undressing, you are right. Yet the idea that men are under siege has become a rallying cry in some Republican circles, with Missouri Senator Josh Hawley recently giving a speech claiming masculinity is under attack from the left, calling for a “revival of a strong and healthy manhood in America “.

As is often the case, “Finding Magic Mike” seems to work on several levels, some of which are contradictory. The show can be salacious – one of the more direct contenders Ross continues to brag about his, uh, strengths – and at the same time sentimental, with tears and hugs every time one of the guys is fired. his home . Still, there is no escape from a theme that dates back to the 1997 film “The Full Monty”, where ordinary men shed their clothes and thus release a side of themselves that will regain their mojo and shake them out of their slump. CNN political analyst Gloria Borger recently examined Hawley’s argument and identified a less than altruistic rationale behind it. “The political motive is obvious: conservative and alienated men are a political treasure,” she wrote. In the case of “Finding Magic Mike”, the business motive is also quite obvious. At first glance, the show seems calibrated to appeal to women, showing the sensitive side of its participants as much as their chiseled side. Still, for the guys who plug in, the show and its framing offers a not-so-subtle pep talk, not all that different from Hawley’s: Hey guys, you can still “find the magic” in yourself. Just be prepared to undress, literally and figuratively, to do it. “Finding Magic Mike” premieres December 16 on HBO Max, which, like CNN, is a unit of WarnerMedia.

