



LOLO In the United States, people throw away over 60 million plastic water bottles every day, filling landfills and leaving a significant burden on the environment. While excess non-biodegradable waste won’t be resolved overnight, a Lolo resident seeks a solution in her own way and in style. I think it’s our responsibility to do business in a sustainable way, explained Lolo’s entrepreneur, Mallory Ottariano. MTN News Mallory Ottariano de Lolo has created a unique clothing line. Every sartorial choice and every business decision has been hers for almost a decade and it marks the fashion industry today. Ottariano created his brand of sustainable clothing almost ten years ago, and with his passion for individuality, it made sense to name the brand something completely unique, something like You. MTN News Mallory Ottariano’s Youer brand features whimsical designs with a range of colors. Youer is the ultimate expression of individuality, Ottariano told MTN News, sort of an idea of ​​you-ER, being more you because nobody’s you ER than you. To understand Youer, you have to know the woman behind the brand, and her story began long before the title of entrepreneur was added to the resume. I learned to sew when I was a child. My mom and grandma sewed a lot growing up, and styling has always been my thing. I always wore very original clothes, doing my best to dress in something that I didn’t see anywhere else. I hated to match, and so to accomplish this personal style I often did a lot of my own stuff, – Mallory Ottariano Unmatched and inspired, Ottarianos’ love for clothing has never faded. So after graduating from college, tucked away in a corner of her parents’ basement in Massachusetts, she made a life-changing purchase in the form of a $ 100 sewing machine from Ebay. A move to Montana and many stints in tailoring later, Ottariano no longer matches the clothes for a living and his brand, Youer, features whimsical designs with a range of colors. According to Ottariano, clothes are made for everyday adventure, whether it’s working, parenting, hiking, or having a beer. MTN News A move to Montana and a lot of tailoring later, Mallory Ottariano no longer matches the clothes for a living. Missoulians got hooked on clothing and the meaning of it early on and now the brand goes way beyond 406. I started going to art shows and pop-up shops and selling in local stores and my websites really took off. In 2015, I quit my day job, said Ottariano. Sometimes it’s the Bitterroot River that inspires a pattern, or a ski slope that sparks a color palette. And when it comes to tissue, inspiration comes from the discharge. Going through a colorful clothes rack, Ottariano grabbed his best-selling dress, explaining that the piece consists of 30 bottles of water. MTN News I just hope I can make changes in enough people to make a difference. ”- Mallory Ottariano. Water bottles are made into flakes, flakes into lozenges, lozenges extruded and drawn into a fine fiber which knits into fabric. Just as remarkable as Ottarianos’ journey to entrepreneurship can be the journey from a water bottle to clothing. I just hope I can make changes in enough people to make a difference, said Ottariano. From recycled fabric to plastic-free packaging, sustainability will always be at the forefront of fashion for Ottariano, especially as she looks to expand and move operations to a new garment factory in western Montana, proof that sometimes shifts are perfectly logical.

