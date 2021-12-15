Fashion
Instagram Fashionistas Go Crazy For This 16 ASDA Dress
This season’s unlikely hit dress is from ASDA! Shiny 16 dress takes Instagram as fashionistas go wild for fuchsia off-the-shoulder number
- The pink satin dress is so popular that she even has her own Instagram account
- Women of all sizes are obsessed with the perfect clothes for Christmas
- Launched as part of George’s party collection, he quickly became a fan favorite.
It’s not often that the bestselling dress for the holiday season comes from the supermarket.
But George at Asda pulled off an unlikely fashion move with a dazzling fuchsia satin dress for just 16 that is taking over Instagram.
Influencers fell in love with its sparkle and shared their personal style choices to complement the puffed sleeves and square neck.
The voluminous dress, which is sold out online but available in stores, was launched as part of George’s party collection and has been so popular that she even has an instagram account dedicated to her.
It is also available in a silver version, but it is also out of stock online other than a size 6.
And the spacious nature of the dress might explain its popularity, with one impressed reviewer writing, “The most perfect Christmas party dress !! Very comfortable and flattering at the same time! Perfect dress to eat what you like !!! ‘
The breathtaking blouse has become so popular that she has earned her own instagram account dedicated to showing the people who wear it. Pictured by non-binary activist Aaliyah Ramsey from London
The perfect Christmas dress? Aime Rose, an influencer from London stepped out on the showstopper ready for the 2021 festivities
With over 1,200 likes in less than a day, it proved to be an instant hit when shared on the brand’s social media. In the photo of Chloe, an influencer from London
The account, aptly named The George Pink Dress, joked in his bio that it was, “Kill so hard I deserve my own account.”
George, from ASDA’s own Instagram account, posted the coveted dress to her 698,000 followers, featuring influencer Tara Maynard, and it has received an overwhelming response from the women who covet it.
With over 1,200 likes in less than a day, it turned out to be an instant hit.
One reviewer wrote: “So in love with this dress.”
Sadie Bass, an influencer from London came to share her take on the brightly colored dress, wearing it with chunky heels and black sheer tights
Abi Nunn (left), an influencer from London, thought the shiny dress was the perfect accompaniment to any Christmas party. The blouse is available in sizes 6 to 24. In the photo, Tyreece, a non-binary model from London (right)
The hit dress quickly took off on Instagram after ASDA’s George shared London influencer Tara Maynard wearing it on Instagram
The silver version of the G21 Pink Short Puff Sleeve dress is still available online and both are available in store.
While another simply wrote, “THIS DRESS IS EVERYTHING.”
A third person agreed, saying, “This is the most dreamlike dress !! I need!’
Speaking about promoting the infamous dress, Aaliyah Ramsey, a non-binary activist who has posed in Asda-commissioned ads, wrote on Instagram, “wow. I’m on a billboard. For @georgeatasda celebrating LGBTQIA, it’s so important Representation is so important Never stop being yourself because if you scream loud enough you will be heard I’m so proud of everyone involved I’m so happy to be involved .
The value item called ‘G21 Pink Short Puff Sleeve’ is available in sizes 6 to 24, and quickly sold out online, but is still available in store.
But fear not, for anyone still looking for the brightly colored blouse, the silver version is just as impressive and is still available on their site.
Commentators couldn’t get enough of the dress when George by ASDA posted it to their instagram account
