Celebrity stylist Ade Samuel on expansive fashion
This story is part of Image number 8, Désertés, a supercharged experience of becoming and spiritual renewal.
In this season in the life of stylist Ade Samuels, she appreciates the abundance that comes from hard work, trusts her instincts and embraces her gifts. The Bronx natives’ vast fashion journey has included posts on Teen Vogue, styling Nicole Richie and Christina Aguilera, launching a shoe line, and now, really in her element. firmly planted in its element working as a celebrity stylist in Los Angeles for the past eight years.
Similar to a music producers relationship to sound, Samuel constantly visualizes a mix of patterns, textures, vibrant colors, and the innovative ways that a garment can help tell stories. I can open a book or someone can show me a picture or play a song, and from there I can visualize a full concept of what fashion would look like, says Samuel.
Discussing his trusting eye and the satisfaction of an authentic creative production, whether it’s reintroducing a client beyond the limits of public perception on a red carpet or creatively leading the court footage A love letter to Nigeria Samuel mentions the deep appreciation she feels for walking a path paved by black female stylists, like Patti Wilson and Misa Hylton, who came before her.
In the years to come, when a focus is on the influential stylists who rocked the 2010s and 2020s, know that the fashion history of this era includes Samuel. Here, she shares her closet essentials, how the shed serves as a desert look, and why bright colors hold a special place in her heart.
What two items in your wardrobe are you looking for all the time?
I like my 3.Paradise oversized blazer. The line is from this emerging designer, Emeric Tchatchoua. He’s so tan, and I wear him all the time. Either this blazer or my Moss pyer oversized blazer, and then I love wearing oversized cardigans. These are the two things I find myself gravitating towards and just adding as a top layer to everything, as the weather hasn’t been that cold.
What is the key part of your process when getting dressed?
The main thing for me when I dress is having a good playlist. I can’t do anything that I can barely be on set without a good playlist. Music really helps me determine what I’m going to wear, the pace of the day, and my body. I love Tems. His EP is everything right now. This is what I listen to a lot. Mannywellz’s Mirage album is also super good, and I like Joeboy.
You are having an amazing night in Los Angeles doing something that brings you joy. Where are you and what are you wearing
I’m probably in a restaurant, because I love going out to restaurants in Los Angeles, probably Soho Malibu, Little Beach House. And I’m probably wearing an oversized costume with a pump or an oversized costume as one of the more colorful and daring Hanifa power combinations with the Prada shoe, more than likely a creeper for comfort since it’s on the beach, and my Balenciaga sunglasses.
Bright colors are a strong theme in your work and your personal style. How do you relate to color?
I love the color. My mom and everyone around me reminded me that when I was younger, even though I loved fashion, people would say: What is your favorite color? and i would always say, i love all of them.
I see the beauty in the color palette. Each can bring a different mood and effect to your day. It’s all so emotionally based when you look at color theory or the chakras or anything about the depth of color history. Then you add the culture of being African and being exposed to the ability to see different colors in different aspects, whether in a movie, at an African party, or at a traditional wedding. You really saw the range of skin tones and complexions, and it really helped me push the boundaries.
When I got into fashion, especially coming from New York and moving to LA and seeing some of the trends, people like to stay neutral. It’s like this idea that everyone should be in unison of white and nudes and blacks and I really felt like when I walked into the style space I was like, yeah , you could wear this black dress, but what if you wore this print dress? Why not wear this printed dress with an oversized black blazer over it? You still give that LA, California girl look, but in a way that opens your mind to different concepts.
When exactly did you realize the power of a good outfit?
When I was a teenager. I would say during my internship days. When I really found out what part of fashion I liked, the importance of dressing really clicked for me. My favorite story is when I became the main fashion assistant to New York Fashion Week designer Fern Mallis because of the outfit I was wearing.
On the first day of my internship, as planned as far as I’m concerned, I came to the caravan where all the interns were in this amazing tribal caftan which was so beautiful, which I had bought in a vintage store in Italy. I had a turban on my head, and that was in the 2000s, so the turbans were in it, and all these caftans and stuff like that. I was wearing this outfit, and I remember the project manager who placed the interns saying to me: Oh, who are you here with? I was like, Oh, I’m an intern, and she thought to herself, with that outfit, you can’t be an intern, so I’m gonna give you that job. I ended up getting that role that really gave me a full access position at New York Fashion Week, during the time it was in the Times Square tents around 42nd Street, Bryant Park.
That was the moment I was like, Oh, wow, so from that point on, every job opportunity I had, every internship, I always made an effort to make sure that I looked like I was dressed and really cared about what I was wearing. Because the reality of this situation was that if I wanted to come to work in fashion, I had to show them that I understood fashion to some extent. Even for me, as someone who hires and works with assistants, I always look at what they wear to determine their fashion knowledge. Are they super bespoke and retail? Are they carrying current trends? Are they more like the hypebeasts? It really helps determine a person’s flow when you see their outfit.
The theme of this issue is the desert. You are in the evening in Joshua Tree or in Palm Springs. What are you wearing?
I’m in Palm Springs and I wear something loose that has fluidity and movement! I like it when I feel free in the desert. It’s probably a two piece by Dries Van Noten paired with my Prada bucket hat and slides or one of my Prada button down blouses with soft linen pants to maintain ease.
When it comes to dressing for hot weather, what are your go-to items or style guidelines?
My go-to items for hot weather are lightweight, breathable fabrics that are easy to wear and quick to take off. After a long day in a hot climate, you never want your clothes to get dirty and / or stuck to your body from the heat. My rule of thumb is to keep things flowing, baggy, and light when I dress for this climate. If it takes more than 10 minutes to put on, it’s probably too many layers.
What are some of your favorite ways to practice self-care?
I love this question! My favorite way to take care of yourself is by making appointments to celebrate my accomplishment after completing a project or concert. I’ll get a massage, go to a nice restaurant, or do occasional retail therapy. I strongly believe in it! When I need to recharge my batteries, travel is my favorite way to de-stress. I like being able to travel to a warm place or just sit on the beach and reconnect with nature and my spirit.
Location: Thompson Hollywood in Los Angeles
Hair: Desiree Moore
Make-up: Rebekah Aladdin
