Caitlyn Jenner tears up the Beverly Hills Hotel for refusing her service due to dress code





The reality TV star and Olympian slammed the Beverly Hill Hotel for refusing to serve her for breaking her dress code.

Caitlyn Jenner has slammed the luxurious Beverly Hills hotel, calling them “disgusting” after refusing to serve her for breaking their dress code. The reality TV star and former Olympian was wearing ripped jeans when she showed up at the hotel’s restaurant, the Polo Lounge, the New York Post reports. “@Bevhillshotel f – k your horrible service for not letting me have lunch with that little tear in my jeans.” Shame on you. Disgusting, ”she wrote on her Instagram story on Monday. She continued, “I have been a patron for decades. Not anymore.” The jeans in question have a horizontal tear as part of the design, rather than an accidental tear. “At the Polo Lounge, we encourage you to dress for the occasion, so we ask that you do not wear casual hats, ripped denim, crop tops, sleepwear, swimwear and sleeveless shirts. for men, “one read on their website. “After 4pm we do not allow shorts, flip flops (including Birkenstocks) or sportswear (including tracksuits). Children under 10 are exempt. Shortly after Jenner posted her complaint, she reposted a story from TMZ, circling the phrase, “Interestingly, it says ‘we encourage’ … so that doesn’t say it’s a mandatory dress code.” The “I Am Cait” star also claimed that staff violated her no-photo policy by allowing fans to take photos with her, but they chose to follow their dress code. Jenner circled another blurb from TMZ history that read, “The staff weren’t enforcing the ‘no photos’ policy – like Caitlyn took a lot with the fans – but they decided to enforce the dress code against her. “ The Beverly Hills Hotel also has a no-photo clause on its website: “For the privacy of our guests, we ask that you refrain from taking any photos…. Please note that unplanned and unauthorized professional photo or video shoots in public areas or hotel outlets are not permitted. Neither Jenner nor the Beverly Hills Hotel immediately returned Page Six’s request for comment. This article was originally published by the New York Post and reproduced with permission

