Fashion
Best Luxury Watches For Men To Buy This Year And Beyond
We believe that every big watch rotation needs a healthy assortment of the best luxury watches, or at the very least, a particularly investment-wise timepiece. What makes a luxury watch so worth adding to your collection? Well, it’s a step up in every way from the watch you might be used to wearing on a daily basis, whether it’s a smartwatch, a wristwatch or a wristwatch. sturdy rubber or “daily pilot” leather watch you’ve had for years. A luxury watch is a marker of intention, it adds elegance and sophistication to your most polished outfits, and it’s a reminder of both intention and purpose that literally keeps you on track. way throughout the day. The best men’s watches are a welcome addition to your wrist game, to say the least.
The best luxury watches feature precise movements, beautiful dials, high-quality case and strap materials, and just that little something extra to separate them from the rest of your watch collection. Of course, these timepieces are more expensive, but that’s not a bad thing: there is hardly any situation in which you cannot wear your new favorite luxury watch, and the same goes for them too. more relaxed business. It is worth buying it and wearing it as often as you can, the better to get “ROI” on your purchase. Where to start with the luxury watch market? We have a few crucial choices in mind.
Best Overall: Panerai Luminor Marina
There is certainly a lot of debate when it comes to the best luxury watches, but Panerai watches are sturdy and beautiful, wearable with a suit and finely crafted leather boots or with a pocket t-shirt and your best jeans. It’s hard to beat that kind of versatility.
Best Stainless Steel Watch: Shinola Great Americans Series Burton Watch
Of course there are more expensive diving watches, but few that merge two entirely American brands (Burton and his watch-loving founder, Jake Burton Carpenter, plus Shinola). This watch is perfectly designed, durable and elegant at the same time.
The toughest: Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium
Can a luxury watch also be robust? When done well by Hamilton, he certainly can. The Khaki Field Edition gets a special update here and is definitely ready to wear with a button-down shirt and jeans galore.
Best Automatic Watch: Longines HydroConquest Automatic Watch
Longines watches are precise, durable, yet refined and wearable in most situations (even the most adventurous, such as diving). This watch is also reasonably priced for all the wear and tear you will get from it.
The most trendy: the Gucci G-Timeless watch with leather strap
Gucci is nothing but daring when it comes to designing the best men’s clothing and accessories on the market, and this leather strap watch puts the brand in the center of your wrist.
Other luxury watches we love
Salvatore Ferragamo Saphir Chronograph
Ferragamo mixes sport and avant-garde with a precisely crafted watch that will work with more preppy outfits (think a polo shirt, white jeans and driving loafers) or casual (like your favorite button down and dark blue jeans). It is a beautiful luxury watch from all angles.
Movado Strato Chronograph
If you are considering investing in one of the best luxury watches for men, you might as well be thinking big. This bold chronograph watch features an oversized dial and vibrant colors for maximum style and functionality.
Tissot Seastar 2000 Professional
Tissot watches are designed to tackle the deepest depths while looking sleek and crisp on land and at sea. This visually striking watch is no exception. Wear it with pride.
Tag Heuer Formula 1 watch in stainless steel
This cleanly designed, fast and sporty watch is a nod to the brand’s history fueled by racing. It’s portable heritage and style at its best.
