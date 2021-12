first skatepark in Ghana will honor Virgil Abloh | News

On November 28, the American designer Virgil Abloh died after privately battling a rare form of cancer. Now, clothing brands Off-White and Daily Paper will pay homage to the fashion icon at Freedom Skatepark in Accra, Ghana. During today’s opening ceremony (December 15th) of Freedom Skatepark, Ghanas very first skatepark, they will pay tribute to Abloh, who oversaw the project before his death. The tribute will include music and a skate session in memory of Abloh. Daily Paper co-founder Jefferson Osei said in a declaration, With this initiative, we hope to take skate culture in Ghana to the next level and give locals a platform to develop their talents in a space that will hopefully become their biggest training ground to date. He continued: More than boardsports, the park will be a creative hub for young Ghanaians who can come together, exchange ideas, inspire each other and build their future through recreational activities. They now have a place where they can be themselves, freely develop their skills with like-minded people, and reach their true potential. Hence the name, Freedom Skate Park. Surf Ghana, a non-profit organization that supports outdoor sports in the West African country, started raising funds for Freedom Skatepark a year ago. Abloh, Off-White and Daily Paper have joined forces to help make the park a reality. Born to Ghanaian immigrant parents, Abloh grew up in Rockford, Illinois, and was heavily influenced by hip hop and skate culture. He received his undergraduate degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an MA in architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology. At 22, Abloh met Kanye West and joined his creative team. West was instrumental in bringing Abloh to Louis Vuitton, and they ended up interning together for six months at Fendi. As well as being the CEO of his own brand, Off-White, Abloh was also the first black man to be appointed creative director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s fashion collection. Besides being a transformational creative force in the fashion world, Abloh was also a creative force on the turntables as a DJ and furniture designer. RELATED: Gallery: Take a peek at Virgil Abloh’s Off-White Paris Fashion Week show Virgil Abloh chose to manage his diagnosis of cardiac angiosarcoma (a tumor affecting blood flow to and from the heart) privately after first discovering it in 2019. He died aged 41.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bet.com/article/hqie1e/virgil-abloh-honorary-skate-park-ghana-off-white The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos