Alicia Keys performs in fierce 5-inch heels in ‘The Voice’ finale – Footwear News





All products and services presented are independently selected by the editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Alicia Keys gave viewers of “The Voice” a memorable performance, as well as a memorable look. The Grammy-winning singer was one of the hosts for the finale of “The Voice” last night. During the show, Keys wore a dramatic black outfit. She wore a long dress with a deep v-neckline and a slit down her thigh. The dress included long sleeves and she added a bra underneath that protruded below the neckline. Keys added slender earrings to the outfit, but otherwise kept her accessories simple.

Alicia Keys in concert during the finale of “The Voice” on December 14th. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBCU Keys wore a pair of boots for his shoes. The “No One” singer added black leather thigh-high boots to her look for the performance. The boots featured a rounded toe and a towering heel that reached at least 5 inches in height. Related

Alicia Keys in concert during the finale of “The Voice” on December 14th. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBCU Typically, Keys opts for clothes that make her feel comfortable while still infusing a fashion element. Throughout her Instagram feed, there are photos of her wearing bodycon dresses, parted prints, flowy cuts, functional sportswear, intricate outerwear, and extravagantly decorated clothing. For shoes, Keys usually goes for chic boots, versatile pumps, and lightweight sandals. On the red carpets, Keys wears dresses from brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Valentino, Balmain and Moschino. The winner of season 21 of “The Voice” was the Girl Named Tom musical trio, consisting of siblings Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Liechty. The season-winning judge was Kelly Clarkson, scoring her fourth victory since joining the music competition in 2018. Tuesday night’s finale also featured an array of star-studded performances, such as Ariana Grande’s duet with Kid Cudi, as well as musical ensembles by Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Lopez, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Walker Hayes. Add waders to your lineup to keep you warm this winter.

