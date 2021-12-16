Fashion made in France and eco-responsible? The French say yes!

The French love these products because they are original, but also because they have a positive impact and a story, explains Hubert Motte, founder of the upcycle La Vie est Belt drapery. Especially since COVID, there is a desire of the French to leave fast fashion and buy products made locally.

And since September 2020, the French government has devoted 100 billion euros to relaunching the economy, a third of which is dedicated to the relocation of production to France using more modern and sustainable practices.

Their hope is to revitalize communities, stimulate the local economy, and help consumers think differently about the way they shop.

Avant-garde France wants to become a leader in the production of eco-responsible clothing. Part of this strategy is to promote locally made items.

The desire to reuse local materials and reduce waste is part of a larger phenomenon of French entrepreneurs to offer products made locally. Last June, around 450 textile companies joined forces to create the Textile Valley project, the objective of which is to bring back 1% of the country’s overall textile production to Hauts-de-France, and with it, more than 4,000 jobs.

For more than a century, Hauts-de-France was the textile capital of France until jobs disappeared abroad. Today, he tries to reinvent himself as the ecological textile engine of the country.

Tourcoing, France

Bands of used and donated bicycle tires are stacked in piles on a flat work surface in a maze-like warehouse in this northern French town. Soon the tires will be washed, perforated for buckles and assembled into smart and sturdy belts.

They are not the only recycled product created by La Vie est Belt. The textile company also takes used sheets to make men’s and women’s underwear, and even sells a DIY kit for customers to make their own.

In doing so, Mr. Motte and his company are helping to make this region a motor for textile recycling at a time when both eco-responsible clothing and local purchasing movements are increasing the latter by up to 64%, according to recent polls. The effort is based on the local history of the history of Hauts-de-France, which was for more than a century the textile capital of France.

In an industry which destroys between 10,000 and 20,000 tonnes of products each year in France, textile producers in Hauts-de-France are now at the forefront of the country in the creation of eco-responsible clothing and accessories made locally. Their hope is to revitalize communities, stimulate the local economy, and help consumers think differently about the way they shop.

French consumers are transforming the way they buy clothes, lean towards zero waste and buy less, says Annick Jhanne, president of Fashion Green Hub, a community of 300 companies and collectives dedicated to sustainable fashion based in the neighboring town of Roubaix . But big brands need to make their clothes more sustainable and come up with green alternatives so that ultimately consumers can make better choices.

The use of these tissue scraps made sense

The French textile industry dates back to the 14th century in northern towns like Tourcoing and Roubaix, known primarily for the production of wool and lace. After suffering a severe blow after WWI and WWII, the industry began to flourish in the early 1950s, becoming the main economic engine of the region.

But as companies began to outsource production to factories abroad, the industry experienced a steady decline in the 1960s. And by the 21st century, local textile production had almost completely disappeared. Today, Hauts-de-France suffers from a lack of skilled workers in the textile industry as well as one of the highest unemployment rates in the country.

Charles-Henri Florin, owner of Peucelle & Florin, a Roubaix wool company that has been in operation for a century, was at the forefront of the region’s change of fortune. The company got its start producing high-end wool for the big labels. But instead of following its competitors who subcontracted in Asia in the 1960s, Peucelle & Florin decided to change their economic model by turning to Italy to import quality recycled wool.

Hlose Grimonprez, owner of the fashion brand Edie Grim, with his father Charles-Henri Florin, owner of the wool importers Peucelle & Florin, stand in the Peucelle & Florin store. The father-daughter team has dedicated each of its businesses to supporting local textile producers and designers.

This allowed us to weather the storm and keep production in Europe, says Florin from his large warehouse, which houses thousands of tissue samples. It is important to be transparent. Everyone is thinking about their environmental footprint these days.

Mr Florin passed on his know-how and appreciation for sustainability to his daughter, Hlose Grimonprez, who founded his clothing brand Edie Grim in 2015. The two are now in partnership, with Ms Grimonprez purchasing the unused Peucelle & Florins fabrics to create chic and tailor-made coats and blazers.

When I started the business, no one used terms like environmentally friendly, explains Grimonprez. But using those scraps of tissue made sense. They was just setting there and I thought, I have to do something with it.

The growing desire to know the source of clothing is not just for the ascendant people and appears to be more than a passing trend. Mainstream brands are also looking for ways to make their labels more environmentally friendly, leaving some of the production to the region. And since September 2020, the French government has devoted 100 billion euros to relaunching the economy, a third of which is dedicated to the relocation of production to France using more modern and sustainable practices.

The Roubaix national brands are increasingly engaging in best practices. Clothier Camaeu sends all of its unsold womenswear to a local workshop to be recycled by women facing unemployment, and fashion retailer La Redoute is creating a 100% eco-friendly menswear line and aims to produce zero carbon emissions from by 2030.

It’s not a question of being fashionable

The next generation of French designers seem ready to take the made in France concept beyond the trends as well. ESMOD, a private fashion school with branches across France, recently challenged students to create an eco-friendly clothing line that will be produced by a local retailer. And degree programs in textile production, such as the recently launched EPICC school, intended for young people with educational difficulties. offer hope for the future of the industry here.

Entire districts of Tourcoing and Roubaix are now dedicated to new textile designers and producers, and several initiatives are working to boost manufacturing while fighting against exclusion.

The Resilience Project, a network of 60 textile producers, has been working since March 2020 with people facing social or economic marginalization to teach the basics of sewing. L’Atelier Agile has similar objectives but on a smaller scale, planning to train around 30 people from January to produce small series of clothing for new brands and capsule collections. And La Vie est Belt employs people with disabilities, in partnership with the AlterEos integration group.

Teachers increasingly ask us to think about sustainability in our designs, says Dune Girardot, who started working at Edie Grim after graduating from ESMOD last year. It is not a question of being in fashion. It’s because it’s important.

There are still obstacles to overcome. The textile industry here is still recovering from having sent production abroad, it lost 530,000 jobs between 2006 and 2015, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies. As the desire for products made in France increases, the region struggles to meet the demand for materials and labor.

But this demand shows that things are improving.

I am out of stock. I’m waiting for other donations to arrive to be able to make my belts, says Mr. Motte of La Vie est Belt. It shows that things are changing. There is certainly an energy here.