Fashion made in France and eco-responsible? The French say yes!

For more than a century, Hauts-de-France was the textile capital of France until jobs disappeared abroad. Today, he tries to reinvent himself as the ecological textile engine of the country.

The desire to reuse local materials and reduce waste is part of a larger phenomenon of French entrepreneurs to offer products made locally. Last June, around 450 textile companies joined forces to create the Textile Valley project, the objective of which is to bring back 1% of the country’s overall textile production to Hauts-de-France, and with it, more than 4,000 jobs.

Their hope is to revitalize communities, stimulate the local economy, and help consumers think differently about the way they shop.

And since September 2020, the French government has devoted 100 billion euros to relaunching the economy, a third of which is dedicated to the relocation of production to France using more modern and sustainable practices.

Tourcoing, France

Bands of used and donated bicycle tires are stacked in piles on a flat work surface in a maze-like warehouse in this northern French town. Soon the tires will be washed, perforated for buckles and assembled into smart and sturdy belts.

They are not the only recycled product created by La Vie est Belt. The textile company also takes used sheets to make men’s and women’s underwear, and even sells a DIY kit for customers to make their own.

The French love these products because they are original, but also because they have a positive impact and a story, explains Hubert Motte, who founded La Vie est Belt in 2017 at the age of 23. Especially since COVID, there is a desire from the French. abandon fast fashion and buy locally made products.

In doing so, Mr. Motte and his company are helping to make this region a motor for textile recycling at a time when both eco-responsible clothing and local purchasing movements are increasing the latter by up to 64%, according to recent polls. The effort is based on the local history of the history of Hauts-de-France, which was for more than a century the textile capital of France.

The desire to reuse local materials and reduce waste is part of a larger phenomenon of French entrepreneurs to offer products made locally. Last June, around 450 textile companies joined forces to create the Textile Valley project, with the goal of bringing 1% of countriesoverall textile production is back in Hauts-de-France, and with it, more than 4,000 jobs.

